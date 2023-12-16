Premier League round-up: Palace deny Man City, easy wins for Chelsea and Newcastle

Manchester City threw away a 2-0 lead at home against Crystal Palace on Saturday – the fifth time in six league games that Pep Guardiola’s men have dropped points

The champions dominated the match at the Etihad Stadium but two late goals from Palace, including a stoppage-time penalty, could have a major impact on the title race. Should Liverpool beat Manchester United on Sunday, it would leave City six points adrift of the leaders.

City had dominated possession and appeared in complete control after Jack Grealish put them ahead in the 24th minute and Rico Lewis added a 54th-minute second.

But Palace fought back through Jean-Philippe Mateta with 15 minutes of normal time to go, and Michael Olise subsequently converted from the spot in the fifth minute of stoppage time to secure an unlikely point for the visitors.

City goalscorer Lewis admitted they only had themselves to blame. "It’s really unfortunate but we’ve got to look at ourselves and look at our individual decisions and then look at us as a group. We can’t blame anyone else. We can only blame ourselves for it.

"There’s no complaints [about the penalty]. The ref’s given it as a penalty, it’s a penalty. That’s all I can say. Like I said, it’s down to us. It’s our mistakes. There’s no complaints from us, only to ourselves."

The treble winners now head to Saudi Arabia for the Fifa Club World Cup. They face Asian champions Urawa Red Diamonds on Tuesday.

Palace's goalkeeper Dean Henderson made several notable saves and was delighted to leave the Etihad Stadium with a point.

Manchester City's Rico Lewis scores his sides second goal. PA

He said: "Manchester City are a world class team and you’ve just got to try to stay in the game as long as you can and hopefully catch them on the break which we did. We stuck to the game plan. The manager was unbelievable with the messages through the week. The boys deserve all the credit because it’s hard work against them."

Elsewhere, Chelsea returned to winning ways at Stamford Bridge against bottom club Sheffield United, winning 2-0. Cole Palmer smashed Raheem Sterling's low cross into the net in the 54th minute and he turned provider just after the hour mark as Nicolas Jackson slotted home.

"I’m very pleased," said Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino. "The performance was good. It’s always good against a team who play aggressively with a low block.

"In the second half we changed the position of Palmer and Raheem Sterling, we tried to put Palmer and Mudryk in a better position in front of goal.

"I’m confident, even when we lose. I really believe in the players and the club. Now it’s about to use that in the next competition in the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup."

Meanwhile, Newcastle claimed all three points at St James' Park to end a run of two consecutive league defeats. Teenager Lewis Miley found the bottom corner in the 57th minute, Miguel Almiron made it 2-0 and Dan Burn scrambled home late in the game to put the result beyond doubt.