Nottingham Forest v Tottenham ratings: Turner 5, Williams 7; Richarlison 8, Kulusevski 9

Tottenham Hotspur returned to form with a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest with goals by Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski pushing them closer to the Premier League top four.

Ange Postecoglou's side started the season in scintillating fashion before being struck by injuries but got back on track with a 4-1 home win over Newcastle United and followed that with victory in a tricky-looking game at the City Ground.

The visitors looked the better side from the start and were rewarded when Richarlison guided home a header in first-half stoppage time from a brilliant Kulusevski cross.

It was the Brazilian's third goal in two games, a welcome result after previously struggling to score.

Kulusevski sealed the win himself in the 65th minute when he picked up a loose pass from Forest keeper Matt Turner, sidestepped Moussa Niakhate and smashed the ball into the net.

Tottenham midfielder Yves Bissouma was sent off for a dangerous tackle with 20 minutes left, but the visitors held on for their second successive victory.

After a fairly comfortable win, Postecoglou said: "Richarlison is a goalmouth monster. I'm really pleased with him in training and I was confident he could do a job for us.

"It's a tough game here. You have to earn whatever you get. When the ball goes out for a throw-in, you feel like you've conceded a goal."

Postecoglou was less impressed with Bissouma becoming Tottenham's latest player to be sent off.

"We've had to deal with that a few times this year. You can't go on like that because we'll eventually pay a price for that," he said. "It's a fine line between commitment to what we do and not overstepping the mark."

