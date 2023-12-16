Manchester City v Crystal Palace ratings: Ederson 5, Grealish 8; Olise 8, Mateta 8

Michael Olise scored a stoppage-time penalty as Crystal Palace fought back from two goals down to draw 2-2 against Manchester City in the Premier League at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

The result kept City, who were without Erling Haaland due to a foot injury, in fourth place in the table after a run of six games with only one win.

"I think it was an unbelievable result," keeper Dean Henderson, who was playing his first league game for Palace, told the BBC.

"Manchester City are a world-class team and you've just got to try to stay in the game as long as you can and hopefully catch them on the break which we did.

"We stuck to the game plan. The manager (Roy Hodgson) was unbelievable with the messages through the week. The boys deserve all the credit because it's hard work against them."

Palace have been a bogey team for Guardiola since he arrived in England in 2016 - they are one of only three teams to have won at the Etihad more than once, along with Manchester United and Chelsea.

The treble winners enjoyed nearly three-quarters of possession in the first half but had only Jack Grealish's goal to show for their dominance.

The England winger scored for the third league game in a row, sweeping home after being found by Phil Foden in the 24th minute.

City had the ball in the net again early in the second half after Julian Alvarez's free-kick but the goal was ruled out, with Rodri deemed to be offside.

However, moments later the home side did extend their lead, when Rico Lewis thumped the ball into the bottom left corner.

The visitors then scored against the run of play to give themselves hope in the 76th minute when Jeffrey Schlupp shrugged off the City defence and crossed for Jean-Philippe Mateta to hit home.

City fans faced a nervous last quarter of an hour and watched in horror when referee Paul Tierney pointed to the spot after Foden fouled Mateta.

Olise made no mistake, slotting home in the 95th minute.

