Premier League predictions: Man City hammer Crystal Palace, Liverpool thrash Man United

Liverpool have taken over top spot in the Premier League with Jurgen Klopp's side in pole position for the first time since September 2021.

The Merseysiders came back from a goal down against Crystal Palace to win 2-1, with the game turning on its head within two second-half minutes that saw Jordan Ayew sent off and then Mohamed Salah level the score.

A 91st-minute winner from Harvey Elliott – coupled with Arsenal losing 1-0 at Aston Villa – means Liverpool lead the Gunners by one point at the top of the table.

Villa sit in third place, two points clear of Manchester City, after Pep Guardiola's men launched their own comeback to win 2-1 at Luton Town.

At the other end of the table, Sheffield United remain bottom despite their win over Brentford in what was Chris Wilder's first victory since returning as manager.

The Blades are level on eight points with Burnley, with the Clarets ahead thanks to their superior goal difference, while Luton occupy the third and final relegation spot.

This week's round of fixtures begins on Friday when Nottingham Forest take on Tottenham Hotspur at the City Ground.

Saturday sees four games kick off at 7pm (UAE) as Bournemouth face Luton on the south coast, Chelsea play host to Sheffield United, Manchester City tackle Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium and Newcastle United are up against Fulham on Tyneside.

Burnley entertain Everton at Turf Moor in the late game.

Sunday starts with three games at 6pm with Arsenal taking on Brighton at the Emirates Stadium, Brentford facing Aston Villa and West Ham United battling Wolves at the London Stadium. The game of the weekend sees fierce rivals Liverpool and Manchester United clash at Anfield (8.30pm, UAE).

