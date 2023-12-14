Newcastle United v AC Milan ratings: Dubravka 6, Joelinton 8; Pulisic 8, Giroud 7

AC Milan substitute Samuel Chukwueze scored a superb late winner to complete a stunning 2-1 Champions League win over Newcastle United.

Newcastle were left "devastated" as Chukwueze sent the Magpies crashing out of Europe. Victory was not enough for last season's semi-finalists to progress as PSG's draw away to Borussia Dortmund was enough for the French champions to secure second place in Group F.

But Milan did at least clinching the consolation of a place in the Europa League away from the Magpies, whose first Champions League campaign in 20 years ended in disappointment.

"We gave everything to the match. I can't ask for anything more (in terms of) commitment, effort, physical exertion. Unfortunately for us it wasn't to be," said Newcastle boss Eddie Howe.

"Probably not our best technical performance but we did create chances on the night. We're devastated not to go through."

Howe said having depth is the lesson he has learnt from a difficult campaign.

"The value of the squad, that's what exposed us," Howe told TNT Sports.

"We haven't had the ability to utilise the squad we created, that's been a big frustration for us.

"We've gone into games with almost one hand behind our back, very limited, and that hasn't helped our situation."

