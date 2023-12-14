Champions League: Which teams progressed, who dropped to Europa League, who missed out?

The group phase of the 2023/24 Uefa Champions League concluded on Wednesday in dramatic fashion.

Samuel Chukwueze’s late strike for AC Milan sealed a 2-1 win over Newcastle United to end the Magpies' European adventure.

Eddie Howe's side had looked good for third spot in Group F with the score at 1-1 with only six minutes remaining.

That would have carried them into the Europa League, but it was not to be as substitute Chukwueze's winner ensured it was the Italians who earned the consolation of a Europa League play-off next year.

Paris Saint-Germain's 1-1 draw against Borussia Dortmund meant that the French champions advance to the last-16 of the Champions League as runners-up behind the German club.

Galeno's double helped Porto to beat Shakhtar Donetsk 5-3 as the Portuguese leapfrogged their Ukrainian opponents into second spot in Group H behind winners Barcelona.

They join the likes of title-holders Manchester City, who signed off their group phase with a 3-2 win away at Crvena Zvezda for a 100 per cent record in Group G.

It was a special night for City Academy graduate Micah Hamilton, who scored on his first senior appearance for the club and won the penalty converted by Kalvin Phillips to seal the win.

Not bad for a 20-year-old lad who was a ball boy on matchdays at the Etihad Stadium just a few years ago.

“What a goal and what a game,” City manager Pep Guardiola said of Hamilton in his post-match press conference.

“I am so happy for him. He is training often with us and we saw his skills one against one. He scored a fantastic goal and made a penalty."

There were some big casualties who crashed out of Europe altogether though, with Manchester United enduring a miserable campaign in Group A, finishing bottom after Tuesday's 1-0 defeat to group winners Bayern Munich.

Andy Mitten's hot take on Manchester United crashing out of Europe following defeat to Munich

Teams in last-16 of 2023-24 Champions League

Bayern Munich (Germany) - Winners Group A

FC Copenhagen (Denmark) - Runners-up Group A

Arsenal (England) - Winners of Group B

PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) - Runners-up Group B

Real Madrid (Spain) - Winners Group C

Napoli (Italy) - Runners-up Group C

Real Sociedad (Spain) - Winners Group D

Inter Milan (Italy) - Runners-up Group D

Atletico Madrid (Spain) - Winners Group E

Lazio (Italy) - Runners-up Group E

Borussia Dortmund (Germany) - Winners Group F

Paris Saint-Germain (France) - Runners-up Group F

Manchester City (England) - Winners Group G

RB Leipzig (Germany) - Runners-up Group G

Barcelona (Spain) - Winners Group H

Porto (Portugal) - Runners-up Group H

Teams in Europa League knockout round play-offs after finishing third:

Galatasaray (Turkey), Lens (France), Braga (Portugal), Benfica (Portugal), Feyenoord (Netherlands), AC Milan (Italy), Young Boys (Switzerland), Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine).

The last-16 draw for the Champions League will take place on Monday at 11am GMT (3pm UAE).

The group winners are seeded and the runners-up are unseeded. Seeded teams are drawn against unseeded teams.

Teams cannot face opponents they met during the group stage or play another club from the same national association.

Newcastle 1-2 AC Milan - in pictures