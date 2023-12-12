Fifa Club World Cup 2023: Interesting stats ahead of showdown in Saudi Arabia

It will be a time for many firsts when Saudi Arabia hosts the 2023 Club World Cup, adding another chapter to its fast-evolving sports landscape.

The tournament is being held in the kingdom for the first time, underscoring the growing reputation of Saudi Arabia as one of the premier sports destinations on the planet.

Treble winners Manchester City will be making their debut in the tournament. Other teams participating are hosts Al Ittihad, African champions Al Ahly of Egypt, Brazil's South American champions Fluminense, Urawa Red Diamonds from Japan, Club Leon of Mexico and New Zealand's Auckland City FC.

The seven-team tournament, which brings together the champions of the six continental confederations, takes place in Jeddah from Tuesday, with matches being held at the Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium and King Abdullah Sports City Stadium.

Club World Cup stats and trivia

1 – The Club World Cup is being held in Saudi Arabia for the first time. The tournament has been held in the Gulf seven times in the past: five times in the UAE and twice in Qatar.

5 – Real Madrid are the most successful team in the competition’s history, winning it five times: 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2022.

6 – Toni Kroos is one of four players who have participated in six Club World Cups – the most. The others are Daniel Koprivcic, Ivan Vicelich, and Emiliano Tade. Kroos took part in the 2013 edition with Bayern Munich and 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2022 as a member of Real Madrid. The German midfielder has won all six tournaments.

7 – Cristiano Ronaldo is the leading scorer in the competition’s history with seven. He netted once for Manchester United in 2008, four times for Real Madrid in 2016 and twice for Real the following year.

11 – New Zealand club Auckland City have made the most appearances in the tournament, with the 2023 edition being their 11th.

15 – Uefa clubs have enjoyed the most success, winning the Club World Cup 15 times in 19 editions. South American sides won it the remaining four times.

17 – During the 2006 tournament in Japan, Internacional’s Alexandre Pato scored on his professional debut against Palmeiras. At 17 years and 102 days old, he broke Pele’s record to become the youngest goalscorer in a senior Fifa men’s competition.

44 – Oscar Perez was the goalkeeper for Pachuca against Gremio in the 2017 edition in the UAE, at the age of 44 years and 10 months. That made him the oldest player to appear in the tournament by more than five years.

FIFA Club World Cup - Final - Real Madrid v Al Hilal Karim Benzema kisses the trophy after Real Madrid beat Al Hilal to win the Fifa Club World Cup at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco on February 11, 2023. Reuters

Club World Cup 2023 fixtures

First round

December 12 – Al Ittihad v Auckland City, King Abdullah Sports City, 9pm (Saudi time)

Second round

December 15 – Club Leon v Urawa Reds, Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium, 5:30pm

December 16 – Al Ahly v Winners Match 1, King Abdullah Sports City, 9pm

Semi-finals

December 18 – Fluminense v Winners Match 2, King Abdullah Sports City, 9pm

December 19 – Manchester City v Winners Match 3, King Abdullah Sports City, 9pm

Third place play-off

December 22 – Losers Match 4 v Losers Match 5, Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium, 5:30pm

Final

December 22 – Winners Match 4 v Winners Match 5, King Abdullah Sports City, 9pm