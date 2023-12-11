Son and Udogie part of stunning Spurs quartet: Premier League team of the week

Tottenham Hotspur got back to winning ways with a bang against Newcastle United, ending a run of five games without victory.

Destiny Udogie opened the scoring as Spurs ended a hex of taking a lead in their previous five games and going on to lose, with Richarlison scoring twice and Son Heung-min added a second-half penalty to run out 4-1 winners.

In a goal-packed Sunday, Fulham recorded their second 5-0 win on the spin as they put London rivals West Ham United to the sword.

Five names were on the Fulham scoresheet, including striker Raul Jimenez, who is starting to get back to something like his menacing best after his career-threatening head injury.

Everton's revival since being hit with a 10-point deduction continued with a 2-0 win over a Chelsea side increasingly looking devoid of ideas.

Manchester City came from a goal down to record a 2-1 win over Luton Town, but cross-town rivals Manchester United suffered an embarrassing 3-0 defeat at home to Bournemouth 24 hours earlier.

Liverpool went to of the Premier League table as substitute Harvey Elliott scored a superb winner against 10-man Crystal Palace after Mohamed Salah had earlier drawn the Reds level.

Aston Villa moved up to third as they recorded a 1-0 win over Arsenal courtesy of a fine effort from captain John McGinn.

Sheffield United got Chris Wilder's second spell in charge up and running with a 1-0 victory over Brentford. Though they remain bottom, victory moved them level with Burnley, who were held to a 1-1 draw at Brighton, while Wolves and Nottingham Forest also had to settle for a point each.

