Doucoure and Dobbin fire Everton to victory against Chelsea as Fulham hammer West Ham

After their home victory over Newcastle four days ago, Everton took the scalp of another of the Premier League's big guns as they beat Chelsea 2-0 at Goodison Park on Sunday.

Goals from Abdoulaye Doucoure early in the second half and substitute Lewis Dobbin mean Sean Dyche’s side moved four points clear of the relegation zone despite their 10-point deduction for breaching financial regulations last month.

Since landing in the bottom three after the punishment by an independent commission, they have taken nine points from a possible 12.

Dobbin's goal in added time was his first Premier League strike and the defeat means Chelsea, who have spent around $1 billion on players in the last three transfer windows, have now won just twice in eight league games.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side had 71 per cent possession but were punished twice on the break after their attacks broke down.

The first counter-attack led to Doucoure scoring for the third time in five games as he converted a rebound in the 54th after Dominic Calvert-Lewin had a shot saved by Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez. Another breakaway then saw Dobbin add the second in the second minute of stoppage time.

One downside for the hosts was fifth yellow cards of the season for defender Jarrad Branthwaite and midfielder Idrissa Gueye. The pair will be suspended for the trip to strugglers Burnley.

The loss of the former – excellent again in his partnership with James Tarkowski – will be a particular blow as Dyche is not blessed with centre-back options.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match about Doucoure, Dyche said: "He's been a credit since I walked in. He has accepted everything I have asked of him and more. He's put endless miles on the clock. He is a credit to the team and the club."

Chelsea boss Pochettino said: "Football is about scoring goals and we were not clinical in front of goal. I'm really, really disappointed. We didn't get the point we deserved. I think we were better but we didn't get what we wanted."

In west London, Fulham won 5-0 for the second time in four days by thrashing West Ham at Craven Cottage to move up to 10th in the Premier League.

Raul Jimenez gave the Cottagers the lead in the 22nd minute, his fourth goal in five games.

Willian made it two in the 31st minute after a dummy from Alex Iwobi and Fulham went in at the break three up as Tosin Adarabioyo headed home a corner in the 40th minute.

Harry Wilson scored on the hour and then set up Carlos Vinicius for the fifth goal in the 88th minute as Fulham matched their thrashing of Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.

Wednesday: Fulham 5-0 Forest. 😏

Sunday: Fulham 5-0 West Ham. 🤯



Just another day at the office. 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/MRS7TBzYQA — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) December 10, 2023

Afterwards, Fulham boss Marco Silva told BBC Match of the Day: "The players understood the plan. They executed it really well.

"The main thing is the three points. Keeping a second clean sheet in a row is important. To control a team like West Ham in the way we did was almost perfect; congratulations to the players.

On Jimenez, he said: "It wasn't easy to be the top player from the big injury he had. He was playing with a weight on his back; we never lost trust in him. He started well this season without scoring. We have to provide and we did it. Last Wednesday [against Nottingham Forest was an important game for him."