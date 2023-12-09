Eintracht Frankfurt stun Bayern Munich in five-goal Bundesliga thrashing

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich fell to their first defeat of the season as they were battered 5-1 at Eintracht Franfurt on Saturday.

Bayern were 3-0 down after 36 minutes and 5-1 down after an hour with striker Harry Kane failing to score for only the third time in 13 league games this season.

In a wet and wild contest in Frankfurt, the hosts raced into a 3-0 first-half lead, with Omar Marmoush, Junior Dina Ebimbe, and Hugo Larsson scoring the goals as Dino Toppmoeller's side outmuscled a timid Bayern.

Joshua Kimmich dragged Bayern back into the match just before half-time but French midfielder Ebimbe had other ideas, capping a scintillating counter-attack after a mistake by Dayot Upamecano to make it four.

Ansgar Knauff added a fifth to put the game out of reach for Thomas Tuchel's side to complete a memorable performance for Frankfurt, who become the first team to score five goals against Bayern in the first 60 minutes of a league game since Frankfurt themselves, in 1975.

England captain Kane played the full 90 minutes but could not add to the 18 goals he has scored so far, while second-placed Bayern are three points behind Bayern Leverkusen, who travel to third-placed VfB Stuttgart on Sunday.

Kane returns to his home country on Tuesday as the Bavarians – who are already safely through to the Champions League last 16 – face Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Frankfurt, who are seventh in the table, had suffered a midweek humiliation after being knocked out of the German Cup by third tier Saarbrucken, who had in turn beaten Bayern in the second round.

“We didn't defend consistently and were punished mercilessly today,” manager Thomas Tuchel told German broadcaster ARD.

“That's why this result is very difficult to digest on the scoreboard. We deserved to lose. Not 5-1, but we deserved to lose. That is the bottom line.”