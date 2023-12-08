Tottenham v West Ham player ratings: Udogie 4, Son 6; Bowen 7, Kudus 8

Tottenham Hotspur's inability to convert leads into Premier League points returned with a vengeance in a 2-1 home defeat by West Ham United.

A lacklustre West Ham were completely outplayed in the opening half in which the returning Cristian Romero's header was scant reward for Tottenham's domination.

But West Ham were much improved after the break and Jarrod Bowen's equaliser in the 52nd minute changed the complexion of the derby as Tottenham's early confidence ebbed away.

Spurs then self-destructed in the 74th minute when Destiny Udogie's under-hit back pass caused chaos and James Ward-Prowse tucked in a rebound after his initial shot rebounded back to him off the post.

West Ham comfortably soaked up some late Tottenham pressure and held on for a victory that moved them within three points of their London rivals.

The Hammers have won five of their past six fixtures across all competitions while Tottenham suffered their fourth defeat in five and dropped points from a winning position for a fifth consecutive game.

If you dominate a game of football you have to turn it into something meaningful and we didn't,” Postecoglou said on BBC Match of the Day.

“We let ourselves down when we should have won the games [we have taken the lead in] comfortably.”

Tottenham remain in fifth place with 27 points but have picked up only one point from their last five games having led 1-0 in all of them. West Ham are ninth with 24 points.

“I think it is a huge win to come here and win against this side,” Hammers manager Moyes told BBC Radio 5 Live. “I'm pleased with how we were resilient and diligent in our work, organised, defensively structured and we were always a threat as well.”

