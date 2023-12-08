Premier League predictions: Aston Villa and Arsenal ends all square, Man City thrash Luton

Arsenal remain in pole position the top of the Premier League table after their midweek win against Luton Town.

The Gunners came out 4-3 victors in a thrilling game at Kenilworth Road that maintained their two-point advantage over second-placed Liverpool.

Aston Villa moved up to third after beating Manchester City to leapfrog the reigning champions who have now drawn three and lost one of their last four games.

At the other end of the table, the three clubs promoted from the Championship last season occupy the relegation spots.

Sheffield United, who brought back Chris Wilder to replace the sacked Paul Heckingbottom as manager this week are bottom, one place and two points behind Burnley who in turn are two points shy of Luton Town.

This weekend's schedule kicks-off on Saturday with Crystal Palace taking on Liverpool in the early game at Selhurst Park.

There are then four games at 7pm (UAE) when Brighton play host to Burnley, Manchester United tackle Bournemouth at Old Trafford, Sheffield United take on Brentford in Yorkshire, while Wolves battle Nottingham Forest in a Midlands derby.

The late match is a top-three clash between Aston Villa and Arsenal in North London.

Sunday has three games at 6pm as Everton entertain Chelsea, Fulham are up against West Ham United at Craven Cottage, Luton Town face Manchester City at Kenilworth Road before Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United face off in North London.

