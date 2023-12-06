Inter Miami's Barca boys: Suarez set to join Messi, Alba and Busquets in MLS

Luis Suarez will be reunited with some familiar faces when he joins Inter Miami.

Suarez is expected to join the MLS club on a one-year deal following his final game at Brazilian club Gremio this weekend.

Waiting to welcome the 36-year-old Uruguayan striker will be Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets – who all joined Miami over the summer.

The quartet enjoyed unprecedented success during their time at Barcelona – including a treble-winning campaign of La Liga, Copa del Rey and Uefa Champions League titles in 2014/15.

His reunion with Messi will be especially emotional and, Miami hope, as prolific as their days together in Spain; during their six years at Camp Nou (2014-2020) Suarez and Messi scored 502 goals between them.

Marauding left-back Alba and metronomic midfielder Busquets also shared in that success. We take a look at the quartet's time at Barcelona.

Luis Suarez, centre, formed a prolific partnership with Lionel Messi during their six years together at Barcelona. Reuters

Luis Suarez (striker)

Barcelona appearances: 283 (2014-2020)

Goals: 198

Honours:

4 La Liga (2015, 2016, 2018, 2019)

4 Copa del Rey (2015, 2016, 2017, 2018)

2 Spanish Super Cup (2016, 2018)

1 Uefa Champions League (2015)

1 Uefa Super Cup (2015)

1 Fifa Club World Cup (2015)

Lionel Messi is the most prolific scorer and decorated player in Barcelona's history. EPA

Lionel Messi (forward)

Barcelona appearances: 778 (2004-2021)

Goals: 672

Honours:

10 La Liga (2005, 2006, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019)

7 Copa del Rey (2009, 2012, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2021)

7 Spanish Super Cup (2006, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2016, 2018)

4 Uefa Champions League (2006, 2009, 2011, 2015)

3 Uefa Super Cup (2009, 2011, 2015)

3 Fifa Club World Cup (2009, 2011, 2015)

Sergio Busquets, left, was the midfield metronome in many of Barcelona's great sides since breaking into the team in 2008. Getty

Sergio Busquets (midfielder)

Barcelona appearances: 722 (2008-2023)

Goals: 18

Honours:

9 La Liga (2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2023)

7 Copa del Rey (2009, 2012, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2021)

7 Spanish Super Cup (2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2016, 2018, 2023)

3 Uefa Champions League (2009, 2011, 2015)

2 Uefa Super Cup (2011, 2015)

3 Fifa Club World Cup (2009, 2011, 2015)

Jordi Alba, right, developed into one of the most attacking full-backs in world football during his time at Barcelona alongside Sergio Busquets, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. EPA

Jordi Alba (defender)

Barcelona appearances: 459 (2012-2023)

Goals: 27

Honours:

6 La Liga (2013, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2023)

5 Copa del Rey (2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2021)

4 Spanish Super Cup (2013, 2016, 2018, 2023)

1 Uefa Champions League (2015)

1 Uefa Super Cup (2015)

1 Fifa Club World Cup (2015)