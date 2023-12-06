Inter Miami's Barca boys: Suarez set to join Messi, Alba and Busquets in MLS

Luis Suarez will be reunited with some familiar faces when he joins Inter Miami.
Suarez is expected to join the MLS club on a one-year deal following his final game at Brazilian club Gremio this weekend.
Waiting to welcome the 36-year-old Uruguayan striker will be Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets – who all joined Miami over the summer.
The quartet enjoyed unprecedented success during their time at Barcelona – including a treble-winning campaign of La Liga, Copa del Rey and Uefa Champions League titles in 2014/15.
His reunion with Messi will be especially emotional and, Miami hope, as prolific as their days together in Spain; during their six years at Camp Nou (2014-2020) Suarez and Messi scored 502 goals between them.
Marauding left-back Alba and metronomic midfielder Busquets also shared in that success. We take a look at the quartet's time at Barcelona.
Luis Suarez (striker)
Barcelona appearances: 283 (2014-2020)
Goals: 198
Honours:
4 La Liga (2015, 2016, 2018, 2019)
4 Copa del Rey (2015, 2016, 2017, 2018)
2 Spanish Super Cup (2016, 2018)
1 Uefa Champions League (2015)
1 Uefa Super Cup (2015)
1 Fifa Club World Cup (2015)
Lionel Messi (forward)
Barcelona appearances: 778 (2004-2021)
Goals: 672
Honours:
10 La Liga (2005, 2006, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019)
7 Copa del Rey (2009, 2012, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2021)
7 Spanish Super Cup (2006, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2016, 2018)
4 Uefa Champions League (2006, 2009, 2011, 2015)
3 Uefa Super Cup (2009, 2011, 2015)
3 Fifa Club World Cup (2009, 2011, 2015)
Sergio Busquets (midfielder)
Barcelona appearances: 722 (2008-2023)
Goals: 18
Honours:
9 La Liga (2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2023)
7 Copa del Rey (2009, 2012, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2021)
7 Spanish Super Cup (2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2016, 2018, 2023)
3 Uefa Champions League (2009, 2011, 2015)
2 Uefa Super Cup (2011, 2015)
3 Fifa Club World Cup (2009, 2011, 2015)
Jordi Alba (defender)
Barcelona appearances: 459 (2012-2023)
Goals: 27
Honours:
6 La Liga (2013, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2023)
5 Copa del Rey (2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2021)
4 Spanish Super Cup (2013, 2016, 2018, 2023)
1 Uefa Champions League (2015)
1 Uefa Super Cup (2015)
1 Fifa Club World Cup (2015)