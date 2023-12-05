Premier League predictions: Arsenal keep hold of top spot, Chelsea beat Man United

Having barely had time to draw breath, we are now hurtling straight back into a midweek round of Premier League fixtures.

Last weekend saw goals galore in a manic English top-flight with 38 scored in all, including Burnley hitting five against Sheffield United, Chelsea beating Fulham 3-2, Liverpool edging out Fulham 4-3 and Manchester City drawing 3-3 with Tottenham Hotspur.

It means Arsenal remain in top spot, two points clear of Liverpool in second, with Manchester City and Aston Villa occupying third and fourth, respectively.

Sheffield United are rock bottom after their Burnley humiliation with the Clarets and Everton two points above them separated only by goal difference.

The midweek schedule begins on Tuesday with Wolves against Burnley at Molineux and Luton Town entertaining table-toppers Arsenal at Kenilworth Road.

Wednesday sees Brighton taking on Brentford on the south coast and Crystal Palace playing host to Bournemouth. Fulham are up against Nottingham Forest at Craven Cottage, Sheffield United tackle Liverpool at Bramall Lane, Aston Villa versus Manchester City at Villa Park and Manchester United clash with Chelsea at Old Trafford.

There are two games on Thursday when Everton and Newcastle United meet at Goodison Park, while Spurs take on West Ham United in North London.

