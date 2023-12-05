Chris Wilder returns as Sheffield United manager after Heckingbottom sacked

Chris Wilder will return for his second spell as manager of Sheffield United after the club sacked Paul Heckingbottom, it was announced on Tuesday.

The Blades are bottom of the Premier League with just five points after losing 11 of their opening 14 games.

The club's Saudi Arabian owner Prince Abdullah decided to call time on Heckingbottom's spell in the wake of their 5-0 defeat to fellow strugglers Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday.

Heckingbottom, who initially replaced Wilder as interim manager in March 2021 before being handed the role on a permanent basis that November, guided the club back to the top flight after they finished second in the Championship last season.

Speaking on the UK's TalkSPORT Radio, Prince Abdullah on Tuesday explained his decision to bring Wilder back in.

"At the end of the day, we're all passionate about what we do and we believe Chris is the right man for the job," he said.

"Chris is part of Sheffield United history. Chris has done great things for the club and, in my opinion, he's the best guy on the planet to take over the club right now in these circumstances."

On the decision to remove Heckingbottom, the Prince said: "I have mixed emotions about letting Paul go. I have a lot of respect for Paul and everything he did for the club, he's a very classy guy.

"But I felt like after the last few games it was a necessary decision and the replacement has done great things for the club and knows the club."

The Blades owner came in for criticism over the summer sales of two of the stars of their promotion campaign, Sander Berge and Iliman Ndiaye.

On Tuesday, he said: "If I was an owner looking only at my interests, I would not have sold the two players.

"We were negotiating with more than one party to sell the club. The club is worth much more in the Premier League than relegated.

"We all knew that if we kept Iliman and Berge, we would have a better chance of staying in the Premier League and getting a better price, but I looked at the long-term interests of the club.

"We came to the decision that with one year left on their contracts, we couldn't keep those players and lose the club a lot of money. Everything we do is for the benefit of the club. We have not taken money out of the club."

On bringing in players in the January transfer window, the Prince said: "We will look at where we are in the table and what we can do. It's very early to talk about that but I can assure you of one thing: me and Chris are on the same page when it comes to January and after January."