Premier League takeaways: Haaland fumes, Liverpool late show, Arsenal goal concerns

Haaland fuming as Man City stumble against Spurs

There was a look of fury on the face of Erling Haaland as he stormed off the pitch ranting to himself and everyone around him who would listen on Sunday.

Manchester City had just been involved in a breathless, high-scoring encounter that seems to have become the norm in the Premier League this season.

By the end of the 3-3 draw against Tottenham Hotspur there had been 26 attempts on goal, eight on target, 18 corners and the woodwork rattled on several occasions.

But it had been a frustrating game for Haaland, who failed to add to his 14 Premier League goals this season.

The Norwegian turned a glorious chance wide in the first-half but was left incandescent in injury-time, after Dejan Kulusevski's 90th-minute header had levelled the scores.

Haaland had quickly picked himself up after Emerson Royal's tackle to put substitute Jack Grealish clean through on goal, only for referee Simon Hooper to call back play for a foul on the Man City striker after initially appearing willing to let the play continue.

“It is hard when you review the image, the referee decides to blow the whistle after he has already said to play on,” said City manager Pep Gaurdiola. “After the pass, the whistle, so I do not understand this action.”

Alexander-Arnold leads Liverpool late show

There was another Sunday thriller on show, this time on Merseyside when seven goals were shared between Liverpool and Fulham, with Jurgen Klopp's side coming out on top.

At Anfield, there were 25 attempts on goal, 17 on target and seven corners including three stunning strikes from Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold – although his free-kick was later given as an own goal against goalkeeper Bernd Leno – Alexis Mac Allister and Wataru Endo.

“I never saw a competitive game with this amount of ‘worldies’,” said Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, who described the match as “one you will never forget in your life”.

Fulham, though, made Liverpool fight all the way and Bobby De Cordova-Reid headed the Cottagers into what looked like a match-winning lead in the 80th minute, only for two goals in less than two minutes from Endo and Alexander-Arnold to grab all three points for the home team.

FBL-ENG-PR-LIVERPOOL-FULHAM Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates after scoring Liverpool's fourth in their dramatic 4-3 Premier League win over Fulham at Anfield on December 3, 2023. AFP

Goals still a concern for Jesus and Arsenal

During the week, Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus insisted the rumours the Gunners were being linked with various strikers from across Europe did not worry him.

“I know what my qualities are and I know what I can bring to the team,” said the Brazilian, after scoring and assisting during the 6-0 Champions League rout of Lens.

And what he brings to the team was once again very much on show during the 2-1 win at home to Wolves on Saturday.

Gabriel Jesus produced some magnificent touches and passes, as well as holding the ball up superbly and playing a key role in both first-half goals from Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard.

But the failure to add to the scoreline must be a concern for manager Mikel Arteta and his table-toppers, especially after Matheus Cunha's fine finish pulled the visitors back into game with four minutes left.

Gabriel Jesus, meanwhile, blazed over one glorious chance in the second half that leaves him stuck on a solitary league strike this season with questions persisting about whether Arsenal's lack of an out-and-out goalscorer could prove costly in the title race.

“We had chances and we didn't put them away, but we kept trying,” admitted Arteta. “We had some big, big chances to put the game to bed.”

Gordon good for England call-up

Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon continued his fine form this season after grabbing the only goal of the game against Manchester United on Saturday.

The January signing from Everton struggled to make an impact after arriving but manager Eddie Howe had insisted at the end of the campaign that Gordon would benefit from a pre-season with the squad.

And the coach has been proven right with the 22-year-old now having scored in four consecutive league games, making it six goals and three assists for the season.

Despite those impressive stats, Gordon – who was named player of the tournament as England won the Euro Under-21 title during the summer – has yet to be called up for senior duty by coach Gareth Southgate.

Gordon and Jack Livramento – who must also be in Southgate's thinking for next summer's Euro 2024 finals – tormented United from start to finish down the left flank at St James' Park as Newcastle secured a thoroughly deserved three points.

“His displays are all-action and high energy for the team, and I am delighted that he has started to score goals,” Howe said of Gordon after the game.

AG10 does it again! 💫 pic.twitter.com/QxaeHm03aF — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) December 3, 2023

Heckingbottom on brink after Burnley battering

Saturday's game between relegation candidates Burnley and Sheffield United pitted the top-flight's worst home record against the worst away one.

Sadly for the Blades and manager Paul Heckingbottom, the war of the roses at Turf Moor saw Lancashire rout their Yorkshire rivals 5-0.

Burnley had lost their past six league games and all seven at home this term but were in controlled the match throughout after Jay Rodriguez headed them in front after 15 seconds.

Clarets manager Vincent Kompany was obviously delighted by his team's efforts that lifted them above Sheffield United and off the bottom of the table.

“I work with an awesome group of players, all I am doing as a coach is hoping every weekend they can translate their hard work into results,” said the Belgian coach.

As for the Blades, they have now lost 11 out of 14 games, taking five points out of a possible 42.

“We made it easier for Burnley than they would have expected,” admitted Heckingbottom.

As for his job being under threat, he added: “I'm the wrong man to ask … I can always hold my head up high. I always give my best. That won't change.”