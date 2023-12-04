Alexander-Arnold scores 'worldies' as Gordon repays faith: Premier League team of the week

It was a Premier League weekend packed with drama and goals as Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur signed off with thrilling comebacks.

Spurs were architects of their own downfall against Manchester City, trying to play a brand of football completely unsuited to the personnel manager Ange Postecoglou had at his disposal.

But credit to them, Spurs fought back twice against a superior City side, with Dejan Kulusevski heading in an injury-time goal to secure a 3-3 draw.

It was the Swedish winger's third goal in as many visits to the Etihad Stadium, but talk after the game centred around a controversial decision by referee Simon Hooper to deny City a potentially match-winning chance.

Hooper initially waved play on after Erling Haaland had been fouled by Emerson Royal, only to award a free kick after the Norwegian had played Jack Grealish in through on goal.

If that got pulses racing, it was only par for the course for what preceded it.

Liverpool were staring down the barrel of a home defeat to Fulham after substitute Bobby De Cordova-Reid headed in to make it 3-2 at Anfield.

The Cottagers had largely been the better side, and only trailed to superb strikes from Trent Alexander-Arnold – whose superb free kick was later changed to a Bernd Leno own goal – and Alexis Mac Allister's first strike since moving from Brighton.

But a sumptuous Wataru Endo goal and another 'worldie' from Alexander-Arnold sealed a 4-3 win and all three points for Jurgen Klopp's side.

There were plenty of goals elsewhere on Sunday. Ten-man Chelsea beat Brighton 3-2 with Enzo Fernandez bagging a brace for the Blues, while Bournemouth played out a 2-2 draw against Aston Villa. At the London Stadium, West Ham United were held to a 1-1 draw by Crystal Palace.

Saturday evening saw a lacklustre Manchester United barely muster a whimper in a 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United. It may have been Anthony Gordon's name on the scoresheet, but the buildup owed much to the energy of a team that believes they are capable of taking on all comers even with an injury list to make even the most hardened supporter wince.

Everton gave their survival hopes a shot in the arm with a 1-0 win away at Nottingham Forest, while in the battle of the basement dwellers, Burnley took just 15 seconds to open the scoring against Sheffield United before running out 5-0 winners.

Brentford beat Luton Town 3-1 while Arsenal cemented their place at the top of the table with a 2-1 win at home to Wolves.

