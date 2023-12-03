Alexander-Arnold scores dramatic winner as Liverpool beat Fulham in seven-goal thriller

Trent Alexander-Arnold scored a dramatic late winner as Liverpool snatched victory from jaws of defeat against Fulham in a thrilling Premier League clash on Sunday.

It seemed Fulham had grabbed all three points when substitute Bobby de Cordova-Reid headed Fulham into a 3-2 lead with 10 minutes left at Anfield.

The Cottagers would have become the first side since Real Madrid in February to win at Anfield – and the first in the Premier League since Leeds United in October 2022.

But Liverpool, roared on by a deafening home crowd, refused to give up the chase and Wataru Endo pulled them back into game with his first Premier League goal, four minutes after being called off the bench.

And little over a minute later, the Merseysiders were level when Alexander-Arnold – whose stunning first-half free-kick had been ruled an own-goal against Fulham keeper Bernd Leno – fired home to move Liverpool back to within two points of leaders Arsenal.

It capped a breathless end to what was a fantastic game of football when it looked like Liverpool's wastefulness in front of goal was going to cost them dearly.

“Just kind of anticipated it, saw it was coming to the back post,” Alexander-Arnold said of his winner. “I thought just try to get on target, found its way to the back of the net. You can see by the celebration how much it meant.

“It's mad to be honest. A game of massive ups and downs. Leading, then getting clawed back twice, then obviously losing with about five minutes to go, getting the equaliser and then getting the winner.

“It was an unbelievable game, full of emotion. Just very, very happy to get the win and be able to get over the line.”

Alexander-Arnold helped set Liverpool on their way in the 20th minute, crashing a free-kick off the underside of the bar and into the net via the back of the unfortunate Leno for an own goal.

But the visitors were level just four minutes later when Harry Wilson poked Antonee Robinson's cross past goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, standing in for the injured Alisson Becker.

Alexis Mac Allister produced a moment of magic to restore Liverpool's lead, lashing a drive into the top corner from distance for his first goal for the club after a poor header by Fulham attacker Raul Jimenez.

Kenny Tete pounced from close range shortly before half-time to level, atlough there was a nervous wait for the London club after the goal was initially given offside but the decision was reversed after a VAR review.

Fulham looked set for a sensational victory when they scored in the 80th minute, with substitute De Cordova-Reid beating Kostas Tsimikas to a header.

However, Liverpool were not finished. Mohamed Salah blasted over from close range as the home side pushed for an equaliser, but he then turned provider for Wataru Endo, who found the net from the edge of the box in the 87th minute.

A minute later they were ahead again when Alexander-Arnold drove the ball home after the ball fell to him just inside the box, sparking wild scenes at Anfield.

“I don't think I've ever seen a game with so many beautiful goals,” said Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

“I don't think I ever saw a game with this amount of beautiful goals. But because we were a bit dumb we almost gave it away. In the first half when we gave the goals away the defending was awful.

“We changed system a couple of times. There were tight moments, a lot of credit to Fulham, they had a really good idea, when we lost momentum they were there to cause us problems.”