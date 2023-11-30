Andy Mitten's hot take on Manchester United's 3-3 draw at Galatasaray

Manchester United are on the brink of elimination from the Champions League after twice blowing a two-goal lead to draw 3-3 at Galatasaray on Wednesday.

Alejandro Garnacho, Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay scored for United in a breathless game, but Erik ten Hag's team remain bottom of Group A and needing to beat Bayern Munich in their final match at Old Trafford to have any chance of qualifying.

Even victory over the German champions will not be enough if Galatasaray beat FC Copenhagen in two weeks' time or the Danish champions take at least four points from their final two matches.

United have won just one of their five Champions League games this season and will reflect on another tale of missed opportunities and costly errors from goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Andy Mitten was in Istanbul to attend the match. You can check out his reaction to the match in the video above and his United player ratings in the gallery below.