Manchester City v Liverpool player ratings: Haaland 7; Alisson 2, Alexander-Arnold 7

Title rivals Manchester City and Liverpool played out an engrossing if lethargic and error-strewn 1-1 draw in the Premier League on Saturday.

Erling Haaland scored his 50th goal in the competition - the 48 games it has taken is a record - but Trent Alexander-Arnold struck 10 minutes from time to earn his side a point.

The result ended a sequence of 23 consecutive home wins for City, a run stretching back to New Year's Eve 2022 when they were held by Everton.

With the players returning from international duty - several on both teams from South America - and the game slated for a lunchtime kick-off, the expected fireworks failed to materialise.

One of those to have flown long-haul in midweek was Liverpool keeper Alisson, and he looked like an accident waiting to happen from the first whistle.

His poor kick out started the move which culminated in Haaland shooting across him and into the far corner - Alisson's weak attempt at a save only added to his woes.

His sloppiness in possession had already handed City a couple of chances, and then midway through the second half he got out of jail as the referee adjudged him to have been fouled by Manuel Akanji in the prelude to Ruben Dias scoring from close range.

Alisson's attempt to deal with the cross had been decidedly flappy and City fans were perhaps justifiably unhappy with the decision to disallow.

Alexander-Arnold then spared his keeper's blushes with a super equaliser as he burst into the box and drilled a low finish beyond the helpless Ederson.

