'Everything is possible' for Cristiano Ronaldo after stunning brace for Al Nassr

Al Nassr manager Luis Castro said Cristiano Ronaldo and goals are a perfect match after the forward's stunning double against Al Okhdood took his tally to 15 goals in 13 Saudi Pro League games this season.

Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo, the top scorer in SPL, netted twice in the 77th and 80th minutes to seal Al Nassr’s 3-0 victory at Al Awwal Park in Riyadh on Friday night.

Ronaldo’s first goal saw him power home a right-footed shot at the near post from an acute angle. It was his second goal, however, that stole the show.

Read more Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to renew rivalry in Riyadh Season Cup

Seizing on a ricochet from opposition goalkeeper Paulo Vitor’s tackle outside his box, Ronaldo intercepted the ball 40 yards out before side-footing a sublime lob over the head of the keeper.

Castro said: “Goals and Cristiano are a perfect mix (locking his fingers). The second goal, Cristiano shows perfect vision. It’s very difficult to do this, but Cristiano is different. When you are number one in the world, everything is possible.

What a ridiculous goal from @Cristiano...



How far out is he? 🤯#yallaRSL pic.twitter.com/AdA2zTNgkw — Roshn Saudi League (@SPL_EN) November 24, 2023

“Cristiano is a fantastic player. Cristiano has had fantastic moments this season and it’s just natural for him. He is a pleasure to work with in training and playing.”

Sami Al Najei had earlier put his team in front against Al Okhdood after 13 minutes. The result took Al Nassr to 34 points from 14 SPL games. Second-placed Al Nassr now sit one point behind Riyadh rivals and table toppers Al Hilal. The two clubs meet in a much-anticipated Riyadh derby on Friday.

Al Okhdood's Slovakian manager Martin Sevela, who was appointed at the beginning of the month, said the match was a good learning experience for his players.

Sevela said: “Al Nassr’s players are high quality. The first goal, it’s a good first touch by Ronaldo and good strike. The second it was high quality from Ronaldo. He only needed one touch and to score that goal is difficult. He is high quality. He is 38 years old, but he is top level.”

Al Okhdood are 16th in the 18-team league. Their next match is at home to Steven Gerrard’s Al Ettifaq next Saturday.