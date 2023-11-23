Premier League predictions: Man City beat Liverpool in thriller, Everton defeat Man United

We are back from the international break and straight into the latest round of Premier League fixtures.

The opening game of the weekend sees the top two clash at the Etihad Stadium when leaders Manchester City take on Liverpool on Saturday, with just one point separating the two sides.

Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp, respective coaches at City and Liverpool, have faced each other more times than they’ve faced any other manager (28). Klopp’s 11 wins is the most by any manager against Guardiola, while Guardiola’s 10 victories is the most against Klopp.

READ MORE Manchester City dominate nominations for Dubai Globe Soccer Awards

There are then five games kicking off at 7pm (UAE) with Burnley taking on West Ham United at Turf Moor, Luton Town playing host to Crystal Palace, Newcastle tackling Chelsea on Tyneside, Nottingham Forest entertaining Brighton and Sheffield United at home to Bournemouth.

The late game sees Brentford taking on London rivals Arsenal at the Gtech Community Stadium.

There are two games on Sunday with Tottenham Hotspur up against Aston Villa in North London while Everton face Manchester United on Merseyside. Finally on Monday, there's Fulham versus Wolverhampton Wanderers at Craven Cottage.

You can see our predictions for latest round of games in the gallery above. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows or swipe if using a mobile device.