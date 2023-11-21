Manchester United quiz: Rasmus Hojlund, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and more

Manchester United went into the international break with a much-needed boost as they eased the pressure on under-fire manager Erik ten Hag with a nervy 1-0 win against Luton Town.

A crushing Champions League group stage defeat in Copenhagen was the latest low in a difficult season before Victor Lindelof's second-half winner against Luton Town gave United some breathing space.

The Red Devils had suffered five defeats in their previous 10 home games this term and had endured three defeats in their last four games in all competitions before the welcome break.

Off the pitch, Richard Arnold stepped down from his role as chief executive of Manchester United, with American owners the Glazers seeking new investment and British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe attempting to buy a 25 per cent stake in the club.

Now, as they prepare for the resumption of the Premier League against Everton on Sunday, let's see how well you have followed Manchester United's campaign this season by taking the quiz below.