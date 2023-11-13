Chelsea v Manchester City player ratings: Palmer 9, Sterling 8; Haaland 8, Gvardiol 5

Manchester City moved a point clear at the top of the Premier League on Sunday after a pulsating 4-4 draw at Chelsea, with Erling Haaland scoring twice only for former City man Cole Palmer to level the match from the penalty spot in added time.

City scored first when Spanish defender Marc Cucurella pulled Haaland's shirt to concede a VAR-checked penalty which the Norwegian coolly converted in the 24th minute.

Five minutes later Chelsea's 39-year-old Brazilian defender Thiago Silva headed the ball into the net to equalise.

Former City forward Raheem Sterling then tapped in after a Josko Gvardiol stumble in defence allowed Reece James to cross in the 37th minute.

But Chelsea's lead lasted less than 10 minutes as defender Manuel Akanji rose to head City's equaliser in first-half injury time.

Haaland bundled in his second a minute after the restart, but in the 67th minute of a breathless second half, the home side levelled through Nicolas Jackson.

Rodri's 86th-minute strike seemed to have won it for the champions only for them to concede a 94th-minute penalty that Palmer blasted home.

