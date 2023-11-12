Bournemouth v Newcastle ratings: Solanke 9, Tavernier 8; Pope 7, Joelinton 4

A double from English striker Dominik Solanke gave Bournemouth a vital Premier League win against Newcastle United at the Vitality Stadium.

The Cherries fully deserved the points as they hit 10 shots on target against Eddie Howe's injury-hit side.

The Magpies, who lost 2-0 to Dortmund in the Champions League on Tuesday, were already missing Bruno Guimaraes through suspension and injured striker Callum Wilson before Miguel Almiron had to go off in the first half.

Solanke's first goal came on the hour when he pounced on a ricochet off Newcastle's Joe Willock.

He doubled the lead 13 minutes later with a cute piece of improvisation as he managed to flick in a rebound from a Luis Sinisterra header that hit the post.

The victory means Andoni Iraola's side are now three points clear of the relegation zone.

Matchwinner Solanke said after the game: "We knew it was going to be a difficult game today Newcastle are a top side and they have been really good the past few seasons.

"We knew they have had a heavy schedule and wanted to catch them quick and be more physical than them. I think we did well today.

"I think we have not had the best of starts. A new manager coming in and we have had to adapt, we have had a tough schedule but we believe in ourselves and we know we have the team to compete in every game.

"We have not shown that all season, but we showed it today."

Newcastle's Kieran Trippier said: "I would not say it is a shock, Bournemouth are a good team you always respect the opposition and they played a good game today and we were not ourselves.

"We have to think about it over the international break and come back. Bournemouth had a good game plan and deserved to win the game."

