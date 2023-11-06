Manchester City sweat on Erling Haaland's fitness for Young Boys clash

Erling Haaland is a doubt for Manchester City’s Champions League clash with Young Boys on Tuesday, according to manager Pep Guardiola.

City's top scorer was taken off at half-time in Saturday’s 6-1 Premier League victory over Bournemouth with an ankle problem.

The Norway striker was assessed on Monday but Guardiola was non-committal when asked about his availability.

Speaking at his pregame press conference, Guardiola said: “We train this afternoon. We will speak with the doctor. I don’t know.

“Yesterday he told me he felt much better than the day of the game but I don’t know.”

With City in command of their Champions League group, there would be a logic to resting Haaland ahead of Sunday’s trip to Chelsea.

But Guardiola insists he will give the forward every chance to prove his fitness.

“I will listen to the doctors,” he said. “If he says he is ready and does not have pain I will consider him to play because from Tuesday to Sunday there’s a lot [of time], it is not Wednesday.”

City, who have a 100 per cent record in Group G, will qualify for the knockout stages with two games to spare if they beat the Swiss champions for a second time in a two weeks.

Guardiola said: “Tomorrow we will try to finish and qualify for February and the next stage. It means a lot to the club. Being there is a success.”

Clinching a spot in the next stage at the earliest opportunity would also allow Guardiola the chance to give his fringe players more game time in the two remaining group matches.

22 - @ManCity have won 22 consecutive home matches in all competitions, the second-longest run in history by an English top-flight side, behind a 24-game streak by Sunderland between December 1890 and April 1892 (including a replayed win). Unstoppable. pic.twitter.com/45iuXXBqXC — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 4, 2023

City’s next outing in the competition, at home to RB Leipzig on November 28, is sandwiched between key Premier League fixtures against Liverpool and Tottenham.

But Guardiola says he won't jeopardise the chance to go through as group winners. He said: “You have to try to finish first. We have the chance to play the second game (of the last 16) at home and that is definitely better. It’s game by game.”

Guardiola, who was speaking to media to preview the Young Boys game, was also quizzed about the Premier League's latest VAR controversy – Arsenal's very public grievances from their 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United.

Mikel Arteta, Guardiola's former No 2 and now Arsenal manager, labelled the standard of officiating a “disgrace” and an “embarrassment”.

“The emotion after the game, it is difficult for the managers right after we finish, being here and talking about the feelings. It’s difficult to handle it,” said Guardiola. “But I’m talking for myself. I’m not talking for Mikel or for any other manager.

“It’s so sensitive an issue right now. It’s difficult for the referees too, for everyone. Honestly I don’t have a clear opinion.”

