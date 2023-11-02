Premier League predictions: Man City and Liverpool run riot, Spurs edge out Chelsea

We are now 10 games into the season and surprise package Tottenham Hotspur continue to set the pace.

Ange Postecoglou's side are two points clear of Arsenal and defending champions Manchester City with the two North London rivals both unbeaten so far. Liverpool are fourth, one point and one place ahead of Aston Villa.

The three newly-promoted sides currently occupy the bottom slots with Sheffield United propping up the rest having managed just one point all season. Burnley are next with four points, once place behind Luton Town who are on five.

This week's schedule starts with Fulham against Manchester United at Craven Cottage in Saturday's early game.

READ MORE Arsenal and Man City strikers lead attack: Premier League team of the week

There are then five matches kicking off at 7pm (UAE) with Burnley playing host to Crystal Palace, Everton taking on Brighton on Merseyside, Manchester City entertaining Bournemouth and Sheffield United tackling Wolves at Bramall Lane.

Newcastle United face Arsenal at St James' Park in the late game.

Sunday starts with Nottingham Forest up against Aston Villa in the Midlands derby while Luton then battle Liverpool at Kenilworth Road. It is then derby time again on Monday when Spurs clash with Chelsea in the capital.

You can see our predictions for the games in the photo gallery above. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows or swipe if using a mobile device.