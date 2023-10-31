Luis Rubiales: Former Spanish FA president given three-year ban for Jenni Hermoso kiss

Former Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales has been banned from all football-related activities for three years by world governing body Fifa.

Rubiales had been suspended after he kissed Spanish player Jenni Hermoso on the lips following their win in the Women's World Cup final over England in Australia. Hermoso insisted the kiss was not consensual.

Rubiales subsequently refused to resign, leading to many Spanish players including Hermoso threatening to boycott the team.

“The Fifa Disciplinary Committee has banned Luis Rubiales, the former president of the Spanish Football Association (RFEF), from all football-related activities at national and international levels for three years, having found that he acted in breach of article 13 of the Fifa Disciplinary Code,” the governing body said in a statement on Monday.

“This case relates to the events that occurred during the final of the Women’s World Cup on August 20, for which Rubiales had been provisionally suspended for an initial period of 90 days.

“Rubiales has been notified of the terms of the Fifa Disciplinary Committee’s decision today. The decision remains subject to a possible appeal before the Fifa Appeal Committee.

“Fifa reiterates its absolute commitment to respecting and protecting the integrity of all people and ensuring that the basic rules of decent conduct are upheld.”

Rubiales confirmed in a statement on social media he will appeal against FIFA’s punishment.

He ended a lengthy post by saying: “I will go to the last resort so that justice is done and the truth shines through.”

Hermoso, meanwhile, enjoyed a triumphant return to international football as she scored a late winning goal against Italy on Friday night.

The forward scored in the 89th minute to give the world champions a 1-0 victory after coming on as a second-half substitute in the Uefa Women’s Nations League match in Salerno.

“When Italy sat deep, we needed someone like Jenni to step up with her shooting boots,” Spain’s head coach Montse Tomé said after the game. “That Jenni scored the goal makes us all very happy. We’ve seen her smile and she’s everyone’s smile.”