Kylian Mbappe's double earns Paris Saint-Germain victory at Brest

A late Kylian Mbappe penalty won the day for Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday as the side from the capital ran out 3-2 winners against Brest, sending them into second spot.

PSG saw off early season surprise package Brest thanks to a brace from Mbappe either side of half-time and a Warren Zaire-Emery rocket.

The late win allowed PSG to keep pace with fellow top-of-the-table sides Nice and Monaco and they now sit second in the league on 21 points, one point behind leaders Nice.

Wonderkid Zaire-Emery, 17, gave the travelling side the start they wanted on 16 minutes when he rifled a fine strike into the top corner from distance, following fancy footwork in the build-up from Bradley Barcola.

PSG's lead was then doubled on 28 minutes when Mbappe was released by Lee Kang-in before finishing in a style reminiscent of his strike against AC Milan last Wednesday.

Kylian Mbappé's senior club career by numbers:



◉ 251 goals

◉ 98 assists



349 G/A in 332 appearances. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/lbYJcyfzee — Squawka (@Squawka) October 29, 2023

Brest looked to be heading into half-time trailing by two, until Steve Mounie found himself all alone in the box two minutes before the break and he punished PSG.

Energised by the goal before half-time, Brest got back on terms thanks to a Jeremy Le Douaron header in the 52nd-second minute, which appeared to be enough to ensure the points would be shared evenly.

However, a recently revitalised Mbappe stepped up in the 88th minute to claim all three points for PSG from the penalty spot, after a foul on Randal Kolo Muani.

On Friday, Nice moved into top spot with a 1-0 win away to 17th-placed Clermont courtesy of a second half Hicham Boudaoui goal.