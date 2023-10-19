Premier League predictions: Spurs keep hold of top spot, Chelsea and Arsenal share spoils

The international break is over and we are straight back into another busy week of club football, starting with the latest round of Premier League fixtures.

Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal currently occupy the top two spots after eight games with the North London clubs also enjoying the last remaining unbeaten records.

Reigning champions Manchester City are third looking to avoid losing three games in a row – after defeats against Wolves and Arsenal – with Liverpool fourth.

Propping up the table is winless pair Sheffield United and Bournemouth, with Luton Town and Burnley sitting in 18th and 19th, respectively.

A packed Saturday schedule begins with Liverpool against Everton in the Merseryside derby at Anfield.

Five games then kick-off at 6pm (UAE) as Bournemouth entertain Wolves, Brentford tackle Burnley in the capital, Manchester City take on Brighton at the Etihad Stadium, Newcastle United face Crystal Palace in the north east, while Nottingham Forest play host to Luton.

Chelsea then battle Arsenal in the London Derby at the Emirates Stadium before Sheffield United clash with Manchester United in Yorkshire.

Aston Villa are at home to West Ham United on Sunday before Spurs' clash with Fulham at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Monday brings this weekend's fixtures to a close.

