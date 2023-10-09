Lamine Yamal 'honoured' to set new La Liga record with first Barcelona goal

Lamine Yamal set a new record on Sunday by becoming the youngest goalscorer in La Liga history as Barcelona fought back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at Granada.

Bryan Zaragoza scored a brace to put Granada two goals up inside the opening half-hour, but Yamal ignited the comeback in first-half injury time when he pounced on a loose ball.

At 16 years, 87 days, Yamal surpassed Malaga player Fabrice Olinga, who was 16 years, 98 days old when he scored against Celta Vigo in 2012.

He was already the youngest player to debut in La Liga, and the youngest to start in the Champions League. Yamal also has the record for youngest to play for Barcelona from last season. He became the youngest scorer in a European Championship qualifier after coming on last month as the youngest player to appear for Spain.

Sergi Roberto later equalised in the 85th minute for Barcelona, and the champions almost left with the victory when Joao Felix scored in stoppage time but saw the goal called back because of an offside by Ferran Torres.

"It's an honour for me, so much effort, and to score the first goal of my [senior career] for the club," Yamal told Barca TV. "It's a bittersweet feeling because of the draw, but I'm very happy – happy with the team's reaction because coming back from 2-0 down on such a difficult pitch is very complicated. But we would have liked the victory."

Despite his young age, Yamal is fast establishing himself in Barcelona's senior squad, appearing in all nine La Liga games so far, including five starts, and in both Champions League matches, with a start last time out against Porto.

“When we see that a player can help the team, we give him the opportunity," Barcelona manager Xavi said. "Lamine is helping us a lot and making a difference. He scored an important goal.”

The result left defending champions Barcelona in third place, one point behind fellow Catalan club Girona and two behind rivals Real Madrid. Both Girona and Madrid won on Saturday.

Atletico make it five straight wins

Antoine Griezmann scored with a late penalty as Atletico Madrid beat Real Sociedad 2-1 for their fifth straight win in all competitions.

Griezmann converted from the spot in the 89th minute following a handball to move the team to fourth place. Sociedad stayed sixth with their first setback after four consecutive wins.

Atletico had won three consecutive league games and beat Feyenoord 3-2 in the group stage of the Champions League on Wednesday. Diego Simeone’s team are unbeaten at home since January, with 15 wins and one draw in all competitions.

Antoine Griezmann's late penalty secured Atletico Madrid a 2-1 win over Real Sociedad. EPA

Atletico's home winning streak in the league reached 13 matches, one short of their best-ever run from 2012/13.

Samuel Lino put the hosts ahead by scoring his first Atletico goal before Mikel Oyarzabal equalised in a breakaway in the 73rd minute. Griezmann, a former Sociedad player, calmly rolled his penalty into the corner to secure Atletico the victory. The France forward has scored four goals in his last five matches.

The result kept Atletico unbeaten in their last eight league matches against Sociedad, with five wins and three draws since 2019.