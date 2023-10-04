Manchester United v Galatasaray player ratings: Hojlund 8, Onana 4; Zaha 7, Kerem 8

Manchester United slipped to a catastrophic 3-2 defeat at home to Galatasaray as Erik ten Hag’s side imploded in the second half to compound what has been a miserable start to the season.

Having lost their Group A opener at Bayern Munich, this result leaves them struggling at the bottom of their Champions League group and follows what has already been their worst start ever to a Premier League campaign after seven games.

Rasmus Hojlund, the lone bright spark, scored a superb second after his opening goal had been cancelled out by Galatasaray’s former United forward Wilfried Zaha, only for Ten Hag’s side to spectacularly collapse.

Kerem Akturkoglu made it 2-2 before summer signing Andre Onana’s abysmal pass out straight to Dries Mertens led to a reckless Casemiro tackle that saw the midfielder sent off and a penalty awarded to the Turkish champions.

The Cameroon goalkeeper, who has endured an error-strewn start to life at Old Trafford, was relieved to see Mauro Icardi miss the target with his spot kick but the reprieve was only momentary as the striker took his next chance to make it 3-2 and clinch a famous win for the visitors.

