Newcastle United v Man City player ratings: Livramento 8, Isak 7; Grealish 5, Alvarez 6

A second-half goal from Alexander Isak earned Newcastle United victory over Manchester City in the League Cup third-round tie at St James' Park on Wednesday.

Pep Guardiola's side completely dominated the first half although, apart from two Julian Alvarez efforts, rarely threatened the Newcastle goal.

In fact it was the Magpies who missed the best chance of the opening 45 minutes when Jacob Murphy saw his shot saved by City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega when through on goal.

But it was a totally different Newcastle in the second half after manager Eddie Howe replaced teenage debutants Lewis Hall and Lewis Miley with Bruno Guimaraes and Anthony Gordon.

And the winner came courtesy of a fine run and low cross from Joelinton that left Isak with the simplest of finishes.

Even the introduction of Phil Foden, Matheus Nunes and Jeremy Doku could not inspire City to force the game into a penalty shoot-out with a typically well-drilled Newcastle refusing to buckle.

Newcastle were then drawn away to Manchester United in the next round in what is a repeat of last year's final that Erik ten Hag's side won 2-0.

“It was a game of two halves,” said Newcastle manager Howe. “First was tough and City played well. We didn't but defended well as we didn't have the ball. Probably had the one chance with Jacob Murphy.

“Second half we were excellent in most aspects, defensively and offensively. We attacked well and probably deserved to win in the end.”

Newcastle's place in the draw was reward for a dogged display by a team featuring 10 changes to the one which started Sunday's 8-0 Premier League victory Sheffield United, but one which was particularly hard-earned after they were given the runaround before the break.

Guardiola made eight changes, three of them to include Mateo Kovacic, Kalvin Phillips and Jack Grealish, and – while having indicated in advance that the competition was the least of his priorities – saw his side dominate for long periods but ultimately fail to turn the pressure they exerted into goals.

