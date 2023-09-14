Karim Benzema inspires Al Ittihad to narrow Saudi Pro League victory - in pictures

Reigning Saudi Pro League champions Al Ittihad looked set to drop more points in their title defence until captain Karim Benzema came up trumps with a second-half winner against battling Al Okhdood on Thursday night.

Minnows Okhdood stuck to their task well as they defended resolutely and kept their star-studded guests at bay until Benzema fired the game's only goal - an improvised finish on 72 minutes.

It was a welcome tonic for Ittihad who had gone into the international break after a chastening 4-3 defeat to arch-rivals Al Hilal.

However, their skipper made the difference, surging into the box and collecting a cross, riding a challenge and guiding the ball beyond the keeper with his knee.

The result puts Ittihad top of the table with five wins from their six games, although Hilal can leapfrog them should they beat Al Riyadh on Friday night.

Swipe or scroll through the gallery at the top of the page to see a selection of pictures from Ittihad's latest victory.