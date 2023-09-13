Tottenham and Brazil star Richarlison seeks psychological help to end poor form

Brazil striker Richarlison says he will go into therapy in a bid to end his wretched start to life at Tottenham Hotspur.

The 26-year-old has scored just one goal in 31 Premier League appearances – and none this season – since his £60 million move from Everton in the summer of 2022.

The situation came to a head at the weekend when he was pictured in tears after being substituted during Brazil's 5-1 win over Bolivia on Saturday.

His poor form is in stark contrast to his time at Goodison Park where his inspirational performances earned him hero status with supporters and established him as Brazil’s starting No 9.

He says off-the-field problems have been holding him back, including a financial dispute with his long-time agent, and that he will seek professional help to get him back on track.

"I went through a turbulent time off the pitch during these past five months," he told Brazilian newspaper O Globo.

"Now things are a bit more stable at home. People who only had their eye on my money are no longer close to me.

"Things are going to flow now and I'm certain that I will have a good run at Tottenham and will make things happen again.

"I'm going to return to England and seek psychological help, from a psychologist, to strengthen my mind. That's what it is about, to come back stronger."

Richarlison was crying last night on the bench after being substituted following another match without scoring. 😢 pic.twitter.com/P2l2e4Z3M5 — Football Talk (@FootballTalkHQ) September 9, 2023

Richarlison missed a golden opportunity to score right before being withdrawn against Bolivia in Belem, and then lasted just 64 minutes of Brazil’s 1-0 win over Peru on Tuesday night.

He was also left out of the starting line-up for Tottenham’s most recent Premier League match, a 5-2 win over Burnley, a week after he scored his only goal so far this season in the EFL Cup defeat at Fulham.

Reports in Brazil suggest he has parted ways with his long-term agent Renato Velasco following a financial dispute.

"That moment of sadness [in Bolivia] wasn't about having played badly," said Richarlison.

"In my opinion, I didn't play a bad match in Belem. It was more about getting the things that were happening off the pitch out of my system, which had gotten out of control not because of anything I'd done but because of people close to me.

"I think I will be part of the next (Brazil) line-up – that's what I'm working towards.

"It's about doing a good run at Tottenham. I'm going to sit down and talk to them. I need a good run, get into the flow of play and settle in."

Tottenham return to Premier League action when they host Sheffield United on Saturday evening (6pm UAE time).