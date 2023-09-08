Ukraine v England: Southgate to keep faith with Maguire, could unleash Maddison

England can move to the brink of qualification for Euro 2024 when they visit Wroclaw in Poland to face Ukraine on Saturday (8pm UAE time).

The Three Lions have been in dominant form in qualifying, winning four games from four and scoring 15 times with just one conceded.

Back in June they racked up a 7-0 win over North Macedonia and a 4-0 victory over Malta, to go with their opening successes – a 2-0 home win against Ukraine and a 2-1 win away in Italy.

Notable injury absentees for England are Jack Grealish, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Luke Shaw and John Stones, but with it being a competitive fixture, manager Gareth Southgate is expected to field his strongest available side.

That means the likes of Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka and in-form Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham should all feature from the off.

Despite his ongoing difficulties at Manchester United, Harry Maguire is expected to keep his place, while it will be interesting to see how Jordan Henderson is utilised in what is his first international call-up since his move to Saudi Pro League side Al Ettifaq.

