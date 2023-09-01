Transfer deadline: Man United sign Bayindir, Reguilon on his way as Amrabat talks continue

Manchester United go into the final hours of the European transfer window – and it’s a busy day for the club.

United feel that their main business was done early this summer, well before the start of the season with the signing of the three primary targets: midfielder Mason Mount, goalkeeper Andre Onana and forward Rasmus Hojlund.

Any signing after those were always going to be dependent on sales to remain within tight Financial Fair Play rule. The sales of Dean Henderson, Antony Elanga and Fred meant that United have been able to pursue additional targets.

Goalkeeper Altay Bayindir, 25, has signed from Fenerbahce, United’s first Turkish player. He’s considered a high-quality replacement for Henderson, who left for Crystal Palace as he wanted first-team football. Henderson will compete with former United goalkeeper Sam Johnstone to be Palace’s No 1.

Spanish defender Sergio Reguilon, 26, will help cover at left-back after agreeing a one-year loan move from Tottenham Hotspur. United’s recruitment team moved to complete that after the injuries to Tyrell Malacia and then Luke Shaw. Reguilon’s move will be confirmed today. Defender Jonny Evans, 35, will also sign for United.

United are continuing to negotiate for Fiorentina’s Moroccan international midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, 27, and have representation in Florence. He wants to join United and the Red Devils think they are being fair in their offer and pushing back against Fiorentina’s demands.

More players could leave Old Trafford. Catalan defender Marc Jurado, 19, has moved home and joined second division Espanyol on a permanent deal. Another defender, Harry Maguire, has been linked with a move away. United always said it was Maguire’s choice and they were happy for him to stay as an important part of the squad. Scott McTominay was also linked with a move. He’s expected to stay with the club he’s been at all his life.

There has been interest in midfielder Donny van de Beek, defender Eric Bailly and forward Mason Greenwood from multiple clubs, but nothing has been finalised for any of those players.

Completed summer transfers