Premier League transfer deadline: Potential moves as window prepares to close

The Premier League's summer transfer window will shut at midnight on September 1 in the UK (3am Friday morning UAE time), with many clubs still hoping to do business.

The usual suspects (we're looking at you Nottingham Forest) are likely to be extremely active while there is the unfamiliar scenario of champions Manchester City still trying to get deals done in late August.

It's likely that the majority of teams in England's top tier will add to their squads between now and Friday's deadline. We take a look at the state of play with only days remaining until the window slams shut.

Swipe or scroll through the gallery above to see some of the biggest deals already completed this summer, in the Premier League and beyond.

Arsenal

How they’ve started: Saturday’s draw with Fulham took the edge off a promising start from a Gunners side who have already spent big this summer.

What they want: To move players on. Folarin Balogun, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Cedric Soares, Nuno Tavares, Nicolas Pepe and Rob Holding are all surplus to requirements, while Emile Smith-Rowe has also been linked with a move away.

What they’ll get: Maybe some defensive cover for the injured Jurrien Timber if they can shift the aforementioned dead wood.

Major signings: Declan Rice (West Ham) £105m, Kai Havertz (Chelsea) £65m, Jurrien Timber (Ajax) £38m, David Raya (Brentford) Loan.

Major departures: Granit Xhaka (Bayer Leverkusen) £12m, Matt Turner (Nottingham Forest) £8m, Pablo Mari (Monza) £3.5m, Kieran Tierney (Real Sociedad) loan.

🚨🚨 Arsenal are working on a number of exits before Friday’s transfer deadline with Cedric Soares, Nicolas Pepe and Folarin Balogun set for departures from Emirates Stadium.



Balogun will complete his €40million move to Monaco on Wednesday, while Cedric is wanted by several… pic.twitter.com/dkx0SBoRP1 — afcsphere (@afcsphere) August 29, 2023

Aston Villa

How they’ve started: Hammered by Newcastle first up then looked in good shape in wins over Everton and Burnley. New signings Moussa Diaby and Pau Torres already look like key players.

What they want: Unai Emery is keen to add to his attacking options. Ollie Watkins and Jhon Duran are the only fit strikers, while they considered a move for Jack Harrison after Emi Buendia’s ACL injury. Also, defensive cover for the stricken Tyrone Mings.

What they’ll get: A striker and/or winger, perhaps on loan. An ambitious move for Ansu Fati had been mooted earlier in the window but it’s all gone a bit quiet. His Barcelona teammate Clement Lenglet is the top target to replace Mings. Jaden Philogene and Philippe Coutinho could leave.

Major signings: Moussa Diaby (Bayer Leverkusen) £50m, Pau Torres (Villarreal) £30m, Nicolo Zaniolo (Galatasaray) loan, Youri Tielemans (Leicester) free.

Major departures: Cameron Archer (Sheff United) £18.5m, Aaron Ramsay (Burnley) £12m, Marvelous Nakamba (Luton) £2m, Ashley Young (Everton) free.

Bournemouth

How they’ve started: Badly, not to put too finer point on it, with one point from three games. In fairness, they have played Liverpool and Tottenham, and the highly rated coach Andoni Iraola will need time to put his mark on the side.

What they want: Not a great deal having been hugely active in the market already.

What they’ll get: Iraola has said his squad is big enough already unless players leave. So could be a quiet day on England's South Coast.

Major signings: Tyler Adams (Leeds) £25m, Hamed Junior Traore (Sassuolo) £25m, Alex Scott (Bristol City) £20m, Milos Kerkez (AZ) £16m, Romain Faivre (Lyon) £12m, Justin Kluivert (Roma) £10m, Max Aarons (Norwich) £7.5m.

Major departures: Jefferson Lerma (Crystal Palace) free.

Brentford

How they’ve started: Drew with Spurs, thrashed Fulham, drew with Palace. The Bees again look like a very competitive side.

What they want: Attacking reinforcements, given that Ivan Toney remains suspended for breaking league rules on gambling.

What they’ll get: The Bees have an interest Forest’s Brennan Johnson but look set to miss out to Spurs. Fiorentina’s Nicolas Gonzalez and PSV’s Johan Bakayoko are alternatives, as is PSG’s Hugo Ekitike. It seems clear they’ll push for at least one big signing. Mikkel Damsgaard has been linked with an exit to Sporting Lisbon.

Major signings: Nathan Collins (Wolves) £23m, Kevin Schade (Freiburg) £25m, Mark Flekken (Freiburg) £12m.

Major departures: Mads Bidstrup (RB Salzburg) £5m, David Raya (Arsenal) loan, Pontus Jansson, released.

Brighton & Hove Albion

How they’ve started: It was all going so well until they ran full speed into West Ham’s low block last weekend, but Brighton look as exciting as ever and will undoubtedly continue to punch above their weight.

What they want: A replacement for defensive midfielder Moises Caicedo, who has joined Chelsea.

What they’ll get: Carlos Baleba is on his way from Lyon to fill the Caicedo-shaped hole in midfield, while they have also been linked with a couple of wonderkids: Amine Adli from Bayer Leverkusen and Uruguay Under-20 captain Fabricio Diaz.

Major signings: Joao Pedro (Watford) £30m, Bart Verbruggen (Anderlecht) £18m, Igor (Fiorentina) £15m, Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Dortmund) free, James Milner (Liverpool) free.

Major departures: Moises Caicedo (Chelsea) £115m, Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool) £40m, Robert Sanchez (Chelsea) £20m.

Carlos Baleba to Brighton, here we go! Verbal agreement reached with Lille on €27m fixed fee plus €3m add-ons and sell-on clause included 🚨🔵 #BHAFC



Personal terms agreed, medical booked.



2004 born midfielder will replace Caicedo.



Exclusive from 2 weeks ago, confirmed. pic.twitter.com/njZCjbzzWp — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 26, 2023

Burnley

How they’ve started: Tipped to go well like some sort of diet-Man City, it hasn’t happened for them so far.

What they want: The Clarets have been very active in the transfer market but are yet to solve their left-back issue. Chelsea’s Ian Maatsen excelled there on loan last term. They also want more firepower up front.

What they’ll get: Hopefully a left-back. It’s clear manager Vincent Kompany would like to re-sign Maatsen, while Manchester United youngster Alvaro Fernandez is an alternative. Genk's Mike Tresor, Divock Origi from AC Milan and West Brom's Grady Diangana are all on their list of attacking targets.

Major signings: Zeki Amdouni (FC Basel) £16m, James Trafford (Man City) £15m, Aaron Ramsey (Aston Villa) £12m, Jordan Beyer (Borussia Monchengladbach) £12m, Sander Berge (Sheffield United) £14m, Wilson Odobert (Troyes) £10m, Dara O'Shea (West Brom) £6m, Michael Obafemi (Swansea) £3.5m, Hannes Delcroix (Anderlecht) £2.5m, Luca Koleosho (Espanyol) £2.5m, Nathan Redmond, free.

Major departures: Wout Weghorst (Hoffenheim) loan, Ashley Barnes (Norwich) free.

Chelsea

How they’ve started: Promising draw with Liverpool, awful loss to West Ham, routine win over Luton. Chelsea's spasmodic form reflects the fact they are still very much a work in progress.

What they want: To shift more dead wood, plus bring in another forward and perhaps an experienced goalkeeper.

What they’ll get: This is Chelsea, so who knows. Some of the names being linked are Ferran Torres, Raphinha and Ansu Fati (all Barcelona), Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal), Jadon Sancho (Manchester United) and Rayan Cherki (Lyon). Twitter transfer oracle Fabrizio Romano says the Blues have a list of 10 names. Meanwhile, Trevoh Chalobah, a target for Bayern Munich and former Blues boss Thomas Tuchel, and Callum Hudson-Odoi, are among those most likely to leave.

Major signings: Moises Caicedo (Brighton) £115m, Romeo Lavia (Southampton) £55m, Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) £55m, Axel Disasi (Monaco) £40m, Nicolas Jackson (Villarreal) £35m, Lesley Ugochukwu (Rennes) £25m, Robert Sanchez (Brighton) £20m, Djordje Petrovic (New England) £15m, Deivid Washington (Santos) £15m, Angelo (Santos) £15m.

Major departures: Kai Havertz (Arsenal) £65m, Mason Mount (Manchester United) £55m, Mateo Kovacic (Manchester City) £28m, Kalidou Koulibaly (Al Hilal) £20m, Christian Pulisic (AC Milan) £18m, Edouard Mendy (Al Ahli) £15m, Ruben Loftus-Cheek (AC Milan) £12m, Kepa Arrizabalaga (Real Madrid) loan, N'Golo Kante (Al Ittihad) free, Cesar Azpilicueta (Atletico Madrid) free, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Marseille) free, Romelu Lukaku (Roma) loan, Hakim Ziyech (Galatasaray) loan, Lewis Hall (Newcastle) loan, Tiemoue Bakayoko, free.

Crystal Palace

How they’ve started: A perfectly Hodgson-esque start with a 1-0 win, a 1-0 loss and a 1-1 draw. The full Roy Hodgson.

What they want: Some new attacking players and some squad depth.

What they’ll get: Rob Holding from Arsenal is a name that has been mentioned, as is Kelechi Iheanacho from Leicester. Perhaps a late move for Leeds winger Luis Sinisterra could materialise. PSG's Hugo Ekitike is also an option. Goalkeeper Vicente Guaita could join Celta Vigo with replacement Dean Henderson already on his way in from Manchester United.

Major signings: Matheus Franca (Flamengo) £15m, Jefferson Lerma (Bournemouth) free.

Major departures: Wilfried Zaha (Galatasaray) free, Luka Milivojevic (Shabab Al Ahli) free.

Everton

How they’ve started: Played three, lost three, no goals. These are desperate times for the cash-strapped Goodison Park club.

What they want: In an ideal world: more quality at full-back, a starting centre-half, a No 6, a winger and a striker.

What they’ll get: Danny Ings on loan from West Ham is one to watch, as is Nico Elvedi, a Swiss defender from Borussia Monchengladbach. In a major blow, Alex Iwobi could be on his way out. Demarai Gray will most probably end up in the Saudi Pro League. They’d love to shift players like Andre Gomes and Jean-Philippe Gbamin but there’s very little interest in their fringe players. If recent windows are anything to go by, expect a flurry of late activity with not much actually coming off.

Major signings: Beto (Udinese) £25m, Youssef Chermiti (Sporting Lisbon) £15m, Ashley Young (Aston Villa) free, Arnaut Danjuma (Villarreal) loan, Jack Harrison (Leeds) loan.

Major departures: Yerry Mina (Fiorentina) free, Moise Kean (Juventus) £30m, Tom Davies (Sheffield United) free, Mason Holgate (Southampton) loan.

Following in the footsteps of some of his heroes 💙 pic.twitter.com/MSGSD5TmCi — Everton (@Everton) August 29, 2023

Fulham

How they’ve started: Got a lucky win at Everton, battered by Brentford and then showed spirit to draw with Arsenal. Feels like it could very much go either way.

What they want: A replacement for Aleksandar Mitrovic.

What they’ll get: Sevilla forward Lucas Ocampos and Duvan Zapata (Atalanta) are candidates in their striker search. Plus there’s interest in Everton midfielder Alex Iwobi.

Major signings: Calvin Bassey (Ajax) £20m, Timothy Castagne (Leicester) £12m, Raul Jimenez (Wolves) £5m, Adama Traore (Wolves) free.

Major departures: Aleksandar Mitrovic (Al Hilal) £50m.

Liverpool

How they’ve started: Going forwards: electrifying. Defensively: terrifying.

What they want: Their once envied transfer strategy seems a mess at present. It appears they want another midfielder and a left-sided centre-back. Of course, everything could change should Al Ittihad make progress in their pursuit of Mohamed Salah.

What they’ll get: Cheick Doucoure (Crystal Palace), Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) and Ryan Gravenberch (Bayern Munich) have all been mentioned for midfield, with the latter seeming the most likely, while at the back, Piero Hincapie, of Bayer Leverkusen has been mentioned.

Major signings: Dominik Szoboszlai (RB Leipzig) £60m, Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton) £40m, Wataru Endo (Stuttgart) £18m.

Major departures: Fabinho (Al Ittihad) £40m, Jordan Henderson (Al Ettifaq) £10m, Roberto Firmino (Al Ahli) free, Naby Keita (Werder Bremen) free, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Besiktas) free, James Milner (Brighton) free.

Luton Town

How they’ve started: About how you’d expect for one of the biggest underdogs in Premier League history.

What they want: Anyone and everything really, but you get the impression they are using this season to improve the club and be a force if, as expected, they go straight back down.

What they’ll get: They are contenders to sign Arsenal defender Rob Holding and Newcastle midfielder Isaac Hayden.

Major signings: Ryan Giles (Wolves) £5m, Tahith Chong (Birmingham) £5m, Mads Andersen (Barnsley) £3m, Jacob Brown (Stoke) £2.5m, Marvelous Nakamba (Aston Villa) £2.5m, Thomas Kaminski (Blackburn) £2.5m, Ross Barkley (Nice) free, Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham) free.

Major departures: Sonny Bradley (Derby) free.

Manchester City

How they’ve started: Not at their best but still good enough to be the only team in the league with a 100 per cent record.

What they want: These days it’s a strange situation for City to be active late in the window but they are still after a central midfielder.

What they’ll get: Most likely Matheus Nunes from Wolves. They’ll need to improve their existing offer of £55m. Should that not progress then we could see the odd spectacle of City bidding for players on deadline day. Joao Cancelo will likely leave on loan again, with Barcelona keen.

Major signings: Josko Gvardiol (RB Leipzig) £90m, Jeremy Doku (Rennes) £55m, Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea) £28m.

Major departures: Riyad Mahrez (Al Ahli) £30m, Aymeric Laporte (Al Nassr) £25m, Ilkay Gundogan (Barcelona) free.

Manchester United

How they’ve started: The word would be unconvincing. Despite getting the players they wanted over the summer, United haven’t looked like a team that has taken a step forward.

What they want: Despite endless speculation, United should be fairly quiet. They need a goalkeeper to replace Palace-bound Dean Henderson and perhaps some cover at left-back. Presuming Harry Maguire stays then that should be that, unless they make room for a new midfielder.

What they’ll get: Altay Bayindir will join from Fenerbahce, while a number of left-backs, including Marc Cucurella, have been considered. Donny van de Beek and Eric Bailly have been told they can leave while Mason Greenwood had his contract terminated. Should they bring in funds then they may bolster their midfield with Sofyan Amrabat (Fiorentina) and Ryan Gravenberch (Bayern) linked all summer. Veteran free agent defender Jonny Evans should sign a one-year deal.

Major signings: Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £70m, Mason Mount (Chelsea) £55m, Andre Onana (Inter Milan) £50m.

Major departures: Anthony Elanga (Nottingham Forest) £15m, Fred (Fenerbahce) £8m, Matej Kovar (Bayer Leverkusen) £5m, Alex Telles (Al Nassr) £4m.

🚨 Man Utd have submitted proposal to sign Marc Cucurella from Chelsea. #CFC responded, talks ongoing. Offer is initial loan + clubs discussing various parameters around that. #MUFC like 25yo for Ten Hag system; top candidate as things stand @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/QSoDdaayOC — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 29, 2023

Newcastle United

How they’ve started: A thorough trouncing of Aston Villa was followed by a narrow defeat to Man City and Sunday’s late capitulation against 10-man Liverpool. No need to panic though, the Magpies have been a model of stability lately.

What they want: The club have been carefully navigating the choppy waters of Financial Fair Play compliance, so probably no major signings.

What they’ll get: The extent of Sven Botman’s injury is as yet unknown so, if anything, some cover for the Dutch centre-back may arrive.

Major signings: Sandro Tonali (AC Milan) £60m, Harvey Barnes (Leicester City) £40m, Tino Livramento (Southampton) £35m, Lewis Hall (Chelsea) loan.

Major departures: Allan Saint-Maximin (Al Ahli) £25m, Chris Wood (Nottingham Forest) £15m.

Nottingham Forest

How they’ve started: Close defeats to Manchester United and Arsenal, and a win over Sheffield United – overall, plenty of positives to take.

What they want: They get linked with all sorts, but it’s clear they are looking at midfield options.

What they’ll get: Forest will be a club to watch, especially if they cash in on Brennan Johnson. Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is said to be close to joining, as is Brazilian defender Murillo from Corinthians and Nuno Tavares from Arsenal. Forest are reported to have bid for Benfica goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos and Bologna midfielder Nicolas Dominguez.

Major signings: Anthony Elanga (Manchester United) £15m, Chris Wood (Newcastle) £15m, Matt Turner (Arsenal) £8m, Ola Aina (Torino) free, Andrey Santos (Chelsea) loan, Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla) loan.

Major departures: Sam Surridge (Nashville) £5m, Jesse Lingard, free.

Sheffield United

How they’ve started: Three games, three defeats, but there was plenty of fighting spirit against Manchester City last weekend.

What they want: “As many as I can possibly get,” said a hopeful manager Paul Heckingbottom this week.

What they’ll get: Mama Balde (Troyes), James McAtee (Manchester City), Divock Origi (AC Milan) and Facundo Pellistri (Manchester United) are all rumoured to be targets.

Major signings: Cameron Archer (Aston Villa) £18.5m, Gustavo Hamer (Coventry City) £15m, Vini Souza (Lommel) £12.5m, Auston Trusty (Arsenal) £5m.

Major departures: Iliman Ndiaye (Marseille) £15m, Sander Berge (Burnley) £14m, Enda Stevens, free, Billy Sharp, free.

Tottenham Hotspur

How they’ve started: You only need to see the ‘Crocodile Dundee’ outfits in the stands to understand that things have begun well for new manager Ange Postecoglou.

What they want: A striker, given they lost quite a good one recently.

What they’ll get: Reports suggest they are going big for Nottingham Forest winger Brennan Johnson. Davinson Sanchez, Djed Spence, Tanguy Ndombele and Hugo Lloris are among those likely to leave. Eric Dier could also depart with reports in Germany suggesting Bayern Munich might bring him over to keep his pal Harry Kane company.

Major signings: James Maddison (Leicester) £45m, Pedro Porro (Sporting) £40m, Micky van de Ven (Wolfsburg) £40m, Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus) £30m, Guglielmo Vicario (Empoli) £16m.

Major departures: Harry Kane (Bayern Munich) £90m, Harry Winks (Leicester) £10m, Lucas Moura, released, Djed Spence (Leeds) loan, Joe Rodon (Leeds) loan.

Tottenham, prepared to approach Nottingham Forest for Brennan Johnson this week. Ange Postecoglou has already approved this potential move ⚪️ #THFC



Not easy deal as Forest already rejected big proposals but interest in Brennan is growing now. pic.twitter.com/f7ReXPcKFg — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 28, 2023

West Ham United

How they’ve started: Surprisingly well. They were horrible last season but ended on a major high when winning the Europa Conference League and they seem to have carried that positivity through to the start of this campaign

What they want: More options in attack.

What they’ll get: The Hammers are long-term admirers of Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri while they seem to be pushing to sign Yuri Alberto from Corinthians. Free agent Jesse Lingard could also arrive on a short-term deal.

Major signings: Mohammed Kudus (Ajax) £40m, Edson Alvarez (Ajax) £35m, James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) £30m, Konstantinos Mavropanos (Stuttgart) £20m.

Major departures: Declan Rice (Arsenal) £105m, Gianluca Scamacca (Atalanta) £25m, Nikola Vlasic (Torino) £10m, Manuel Lanzini, released.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

How they’ve started: Unlucky at Manchester United, wretched against Brighton before being the latest lucky recipient of a three-point return at early strugglers Everton.

What they want: To keep Matheus Nunes out of the clutches of Manchester City. Should he leave then a replacement, plus a centre-back having sold Nathan Collins earlier in the window.

What they’ll get: Defenders being linked are Santi Bueno from Girona and Tomas Araujo of Benfica. They could go for Strasbourg midfielder Habib Diarra should Nunes depart for City. Enso Gonzalez, a Paraguayan striker, will join from Club Libertad.

Major signings: Matheus Cunha (Atletico Madrid) £45m, Boubacar Traore (Metz) £10m.

Major departures: Ruben Neves (Al Hilal) £55m, Nathan Collins (Brentford) £25m, Conor Coady (Leicester) £7.5m, Raul Jimenez (Fulham) £5m.