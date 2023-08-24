Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti rules out signing Kylian Mbappe this summer

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has all but ruled out signing Kylian Mbappe this summer.

Ancelotti said Real are unlikely to do any more transfer business in the current transfer window which closes on September 1, even as the Paris Saint-Germain forward continues to be linked with the La Liga club.

When asked about Mbappe, Ancelotti said: "No, I rule it out 100 per cent. I think our squad is closed and our players are thinking about our season."

The transfer window will still remain open in Saudi Arabia, which means clubs from the kingdom could still acquire Europe's best players. However, the Real boss is not concerned.

"Someone may change their mind, but I am not afraid of that," he added ahead of Real's game at Celta Vigo on Friday.

Midfielder Luka Modric did not start Real's first two league games, leading to speculation that the Croatian is unhappy with the situation, something which Ancelotti denied.

"Luka has already defined his future. He has no problem, he will contribute," Ancelotti said.

"It's a special situation for everybody, for him it's strange not to play from the first minute but he will contribute as always."

Meanwhile, Ancelotti also criticised Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales's improper behaviour after Spain's win at the Women's World Cup.

The federation chief kissed midfielder Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the gold medal ceremony on Sunday in Sydney after Spain beat England to win the World Cup, provoking outrage.

Hermoso released a joint statement on Wednesday with her players' union Futpro, which called for action to be taken against the president. The Spanish federation have called for an emergency meeting and started an investigation into the incident.

The statement said: "We are working to ensure that acts such as those we have seen never go unpunished, that they are sanctioned and that the exemplary measures are adopted to protect women footballers from actions that we believe are unacceptable."

"It's a very delicate topic, like most people it was behaviour that I obviously did not like," Ancelotti said of the incident. "It was not the behaviour of a president of the federation."

Rubiales initially attacked his critics before eventually apologising. Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez previously said that Rubiales's apology was "not enough".