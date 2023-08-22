Chelsea set to sign new goalkeeper and Sergio Ramos closes in on move to Turkey

The transfer rumour mill remains in full swing with daily stories of players coming and going.

With just days remaining, we bring you the best transfer gossip and the likelihood of those transfer stories materialising.



Strong chance

Chelsea have reached a verbal agreement with New England Revolution for goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic, reports Fabrizio Romano. The Blues have been in the market for another goalkeeper, following the departure of both Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy. The tweet reveals that Chelsea and New England have agreed on a €16 million deal, with a medical booked for Wednesday, as the deal enters its final stages.



Strong chance

Everton are close to completing a deal for Southampton forward Che Adams, according to Football Insider. The report states that the Toffees have agreed upon a £15m deal with the Saints, with a medical set to take place as Everton offer the Scotland international the chance to play Premier League football again, following Southampton’s relegation from the top-flight last season.



Strong chance

Besiktas are set to beat rivals Galatasaray to the signature of Sergio Ramos, per Foot Mercato. The 37-year-old Spanish defender is currently a free agent, following his release from PSG earlier in the summer, and while there were strong reports that the veteran would move to the Saudi Pro League, a move did not materialise, which has left the door ajar for Besiktas to strike a deal.

Potential

Monaco are considering a deal for Leicester City forward Patson Daka, report Football Insider. It is understood that after Arsenal priced the French outfit out of a move for Folarin Balogun, Monaco have identified Daka as a potential target. The Zambia international is reportedly keen to depart the Foxes, following their relegation from the Premier League last season, where he managed just four goals in all competitions.



Potential

Barcelona are looking to secure Clement Lenglet’s departure as the transfer window enters its final week, with interest present in Italy, per Sport. The report reveals that after a proposed sale to Al Nassr fell through, the Catalan club have been left desperate to find a new club for the defender, who is deemed surplus to requirements at the Spanish champions. While Tottenham, Juventus and AC Milan are thought to be interested, there has been no concrete approach.



Low chance

Al Ittihad are showing interest in Manchester United defender Raphael Varane, reports Rudy Galetti. The tweet suggests that the situation evolving, although with the France international under contract at Old Trafford until 2025, United are under no pressure to sell. Without a suitable replacement, it is unlikely that Erik ten Hag will be looking to part ways with the former Real Madrid defender, with limited time left in the transfer window.



Low chance

Al Ittihad are interested in Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhães, although the Gunners are not entertaining any offers, reports Fabrizio Romano. The tweet indicates that Arsenal have not even put a price-tag on the 25-year-old who is expected to stay at the Emirates Stadium.

