West Ham v Chelsea ratings: Paqueta 7, Antonio 8; Chukwuemeka 8, Caidedo 4

West Ham somehow conjured a victory over London rivals Chelsea on Sunday, despite being reduced to 10 men for almost 30 minutes.

The Hammers beat the big-spending West Londoners as new signing James Ward-Prowse provided two assists while Lucas Paqueta rounded off a 3-1 victory from the penalty spot.

Paqueta, a summer transfer target for treble winners Manchester City, is being investigated by the FA over alleged betting breaches.

But that didn't stop the Brazilian coolly rounding off the win for David Moyes's side five minutes into second-half injury time.

Debutant Ward-Prowse swung in a seventh-minute corner for Nayef Aguerd to open the scoring for the home side with a header.

Chelsea levelled the scores on 28 minutes after a clinical finish from Carney Chukwuemeka before Ward-Prowse again turned provider for the Hammers as his clever pass over the top found Michail Antonio, who drove home a powerful finish.

West Ham were reduced to 10 men in the 68th minute when Aguerd picked up a second yellow card.

Chelsea's new £100 million signing from Brighton Moises Caicedo had a debut to forget. After missing a chance to make it 2-2, he brought down Emerson to concede the penalty that Paqueta tucked away to seal the game.

