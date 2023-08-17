Premier League predictions: Man City and Newcastle in thrilling draw, cheers for Chelsea

The Premier League is now back in full swing after the opening round of fixtures last week.

Last season's top four of Manchester City, Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle all started with victories, some far more convincing than others.

The three promoted sides – Burnley, Sheffield United and Luton Town – all fell to defeats that suggest it could be a long, hard campaign ahead of the trio.

Sheffield United kick-off the Matchday 2 schedule when they take on Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Friday.

Saturday sees Fulham against Brentford at Craven Cottage, Liverpool play host to Bournemouth and Wolves tackle Brighton at Molineux. There are two cracking evening fixtures with Tottenham Hotspur facing Manchester United in North London while champions Manchester City go head-to-head with Newcastle at the Etihad Stadium.

Luton's home game Burnley, also pencilled in for Saturday, has been postponed due to upgrade work still going on at Kenilworth Road.

On Sunday, Aston Villa entertain Everton while West Ham United are at home to Chelsea. The Monday night game has Crystal Palace up against Arsenal at Selhurst Park.

