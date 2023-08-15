Arsenal clinch loan deal for Brentford goalkeeper David Raya

Arsenal have signed goalkeeper David Raya on a season-long loan from Brentford, with the option of making the move permanent next summer.

Raya played in all 38 Premier League games last season, keeping 11 clean sheets as the Bees clinched an excellent ninth-placed finish.

The 27-year-old Spaniard will provide serious competition for the club's regular number one, Aaron Ramsdale.

"We welcome David to us on a season-long loan. David is a top-quality goalkeeper, who has consistently performed to a high level with Brentford in the Premier League," Arsenal Sporting Director Edu said.

"With David joining us we are adding quality and depth to our squad so we can perform at the highest possible level in all competitions."

Raya had been linked with a £30 million switch to Arsenal prior to his loan deal, which is reported to have cost the north London club around £3 million.

Arsenal have the option of making the signing permanent for a further £27 million at the end of this season. Boss Mikel Arteta was keen to reinforce the goalkeeping department having last week sold USA international Matt Turner to Nottingham Forest.

Despite leaving on loan, Raya has extended his contract with Brentford by two years, with a club option for an additional 12 months. He has made 161 appearances for the Bees, across all competitions, since signing for them in 2019.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are set to be without new signing Jurrien Timber for an extended spell after it was confirmed he had suffered knee ligament damage during his Premier League debut against Forest on Saturday.

"Further to his substitution during our match against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, Jurrien has received extensive assessments and scans which have confirmed he has sustained an injury to his right knee," said the club in a statement.

"Jurrien will undergo a further detailed assessment and review with a consultant in the coming days to assess the full extent of the injury, in order to determine the next steps. A further update will be provided in due course. Everyone at the club will be focused on supporting Jurrien at this time."