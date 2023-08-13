Cristiano Ronaldo an injury doubt for Al Nassr's opening Saudi Pro League match

Cristiano Ronaldo is a doubt for Al Nassr’s Saudi Pro League opener against Al Ettifaq after picking up a knock to his knee during his trophy-winning performance in the King Salman Club Cup final.

The Nassr captain, 38, scored both goals in the team’s come-from-behind, 2-1 win in extra-time against Al Hilal in Taif on Saturday.

The victory earned Ronaldo, who finished the tournament as top scorer, his first piece of silverware with the club since his move there in December.

However, he was taken off minutes before the conclusion of the match. The Portuguese forward looked to have twisted his knee in the turf at the Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium when challenging for the ball with Al Hilal defender Kalidou Koulibly.

Grimacing in pain, Ronaldo required assistance from the medical buggy to leave the pitch, although he joined his teammates for the trophy celebrations and did appear to be walking untroubled.

Nassr, runners-up in last season’s Saudi Pro League, get their 2023/24 campaign under away on Monday, away to Steven Gerrard’s Al Ettifaq.

On Saturday night, Ronaldo posted a message on his social media paying tribute to those who helped him achieve his first success with Nassr. He finished the tournament with six goals.

“Extremely proud to help the team winning this important trophy for the 1st time!” he said. “Thank you to everyone in the club that was involved in this great achievement and to my family and friends for always being by my side! Fantastic support by our fans! This also belongs to you!"

