Man United favourites to sign Pavard and Juventus aim to sell Pogba to Saudi Pro League

The summer transfer window has entered its final month with still plenty of signings to be made.

Here we bring you the best transfer gossip and the likelihood of those transfer stories materialising.



Strong chance

Manchester United are favourites to sign Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard as a replacement for West Ham-bound Harry Maguire, reports Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg. The 27-year-old defender is understood to be keen to depart the Bundesliga champions, although Thomas Tuchel is reluctant to lose the France international. The tweet suggests that concrete talks are taking place, with Pavard open to the idea of a switch to Old Trafford.



Strong chance

Chelsea are in advanced talks with Leeds United for Tyler Adams, reports journalist Rudy Galetti. The tweet indicates that the Blues are happy to trigger the United States international’s release clause of £20 million, with the Premier League club keen to finalise a deal in the next couple of days. Adams has been linked with a move away from Elland Road this summer, with Leeds’ relegation to the Championship putting pressure on the Whites to part ways with their star players.



Strong chance

West Ham have reached an agreement to sign Southampton's James Ward-Prowse for £30m, per Fabrizio Romano. The 28-year-old midfielder has been heavily linked with a move away from St Mary’s this summer, following Southampton’s relegation from the Premier League last season. Romano suggests that personal terms have also been agreed between the midfielder and the Hammers, who are keen to add to their midfield, following Declan Rice’s departure to Arsenal, earlier in the window.



Potential

Paris Saint-Germain remain keen on Randal Kolo-Muani, however, a deal is not thought to be imminent, according to Fabrizio Romano. The French striker is thought to be eager to depart Eintracht Frankfurt this summer, and has attracted the attention of PSG, who are on the hunt for a replacement for Lionel Messi, as well as Kylian Mbappe, who faces an uncertain future with the Ligue 1 champions.

Juventus are reportedly keen to sell Paul Pogba this summer. AFP



Potential

Juventus are hoping to sell Paul Pogba to the Saudi Pro League, reports Calciomercato. The 30-year-old midfielder spent much of last season on the sidelines with injury problems, which has left the Italian outfit content to sell the France international. Al Ahil have previously been linked to Pogba, who looks set to depart Juventus, given their eagerness to offload the midfielder.



Low chance

Bernardo Silva has set Barcelona a deadline for his signature, according to Sport. The report reveals that the Portuguese midfielder will give the Catalan giants until the end of the week, otherwise he will look to renew his contract with Manchester City. Silva is reportedly keen for a new challenge, and would prefer a switch to the Camp Nou, but Barcelona’s financial situation makes a deal difficult to finalise, as the La Liga champions look to balance the books.



Low chance

Bayern Munich are still interested in Kyle Walker, although, Manchester City’s new contract offer makes a deal unlikely, per Sky Sports Germany's Florian Plettenberg. The England international was heavily linked with a move to the Allianz Arena earlier in the window, but the tweet indicates that Bayern are no longer confident of a deal being reached. Bayern are understood to have offered the defender a two-year deal, with an option of a further year, while City have approached the 33-year-old with a three-year deal.

All the major deals of the 2023/24 summer window