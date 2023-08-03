The biggest transfer deals of Saudi Pro League 2023/24

The summer transfer window has been dominated by Saudi Arabia’s aggressive recruitment drive, with the kingdom’s top-flight now home to some of the most recognisable names in world football.

Read more Top 10 early 2023/24 Saudi Pro League fixtures to watch

Here we chart the mammoth outlay – Saudi’s sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, has majority control at Al Ittihad, Al Hilal, Al Ahli and Al Nassr – headlined by Karim Benzema’s arrival at Saudi Pro League champions Al Ittihad.

In the picture gallery above you can see all the major transfer deals for 2023/24 in Saudi. Figures are according to reports and include estimated full contract value and the length of the deal.

Top Saudi Pro League transfer deals 2023/24

1. Karim Benzema – Real Madrid to Al Ittihad. Fee: Free. Contract: $439 million (2 years).

2. N’Golo Kante – Chelsea to Al Ittihad. Fee: Free. Contract: $377.6m (2 years).

3. Sadio Mane – Bayern Munich to Al Nassr. Fee: $30.6m. Contract: $175.2m (4 years).

4. Riyad Mahrez – Manchester City to Al Ahli. Fee: $38.4m. Contract: $150m (3 years).

5. Jordan Henderson – Liverpool to Al Ettifaq. Fee: $15.3m. Contract: $140.4m (3 years).

6. Marcelo Brozovic – Inter Milan to Al Nassr. Fee: $19.7m. Contract: $114m (3 years).

7. Kalidou Koulibaly – Chelsea to Al Hilal. Fee: $21.7m. Contract: $99m (3 years).

8. Fabinho – Liverpool to Al Ittihad. Fee: $51m. Contract: $81.9m (3 years).

9. Malcom – Zenit St Petersburg to Al Hilal. Fee: $65.8m. Contract: $79.2m (4 years).

10. Roberto Firmino – Liverpool to Al Ahli. Fee: Free. Contract: $66m (3 years).

Note: Order of list according to overall player contract.