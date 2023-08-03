The biggest transfer deals of Saudi Pro League 2023/24

Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante among the top names to join kingdom's fast-rising league

John McAuley author image
John McAuley
Aug 03, 2023
Powered by automated translation

The summer transfer window has been dominated by Saudi Arabia’s aggressive recruitment drive, with the kingdom’s top-flight now home to some of the most recognisable names in world football.

Read more
Top 10 early 2023/24 Saudi Pro League fixtures to watch

Here we chart the mammoth outlay – Saudi’s sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, has majority control at Al Ittihad, Al Hilal, Al Ahli and Al Nassr – headlined by Karim Benzema’s arrival at Saudi Pro League champions Al Ittihad.

In the picture gallery above you can see all the major transfer deals for 2023/24 in Saudi. Figures are according to reports and include estimated full contract value and the length of the deal.

Top Saudi Pro League transfer deals 2023/24

1. Karim Benzema – Real Madrid to Al Ittihad. Fee: Free. Contract: $439 million (2 years).

2. N’Golo Kante – Chelsea to Al Ittihad. Fee: Free. Contract: $377.6m (2 years).

3. Sadio Mane – Bayern Munich to Al Nassr. Fee: $30.6m. Contract: $175.2m (4 years).

4. Riyad Mahrez – Manchester City to Al Ahli. Fee: $38.4m. Contract: $150m (3 years).

5. Jordan Henderson – Liverpool to Al Ettifaq. Fee: $15.3m. Contract: $140.4m (3 years).

6. Marcelo Brozovic – Inter Milan to Al Nassr. Fee: $19.7m. Contract: $114m (3 years).

7. Kalidou Koulibaly – Chelsea to Al Hilal. Fee: $21.7m. Contract: $99m (3 years).

8. Fabinho – Liverpool to Al Ittihad. Fee: $51m. Contract: $81.9m (3 years).

9. Malcom – Zenit St Petersburg to Al Hilal. Fee: $65.8m. Contract: $79.2m (4 years).

10. Roberto Firmino – Liverpool to Al Ahli. Fee: Free. Contract: $66m (3 years).

Note: Order of list according to overall player contract.

Updated: August 03, 2023, 5:55 AM
Saudi Pro League 23/24Karim Benzema
Editor's picks
More from the national