Jordi Alba trains with Lionel Messi and Inter Miami for first time - in pictures

Jordi Alba joined Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami teammates for his first training session since joining the MLS club from Barcelona.

The Spanish star, 34, moved to the US club on a free transfer after his contract at the Catalan giants, where he spent 11 seasons and won the Champions League in 2015, was terminated by mutual consent in May.

Alba's signing for Inter Miami was announced last week shortly before Messi made his debut against Cruz Azul, when the Argentine scored with a last-minute free-kick to seal a 2-1 victory.

The left-back's arrival in Florida was delayed by the birth of his third child but he joined his new teammates at Florida Blue Training Centre in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday, August 1, as they prepared for their Leagues Cup Round of 32 match against Orlando City on Thursday.

Alba is the third former Barca star to sign for the Florida club alongside Messi and Sergio Busquets.

In the gallery above, you can see Alba, Messi and Busquets training in Florida.