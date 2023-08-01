Barcelona eye Joao Felix as Ousmane Dembele replacement

The summer transfer window enters its final month with still plenty of signings to be made.

Here we bring you the best transfer gossip and the likelihood of those transfer stories materialising.



Strong chance

Barcelona could turn their attention to Joao Felix should Ousmane Dembele depart, report Sport. French forward Dembele is being strongly linked with a move to French champions Paris Saint-Germain, which could allow for Barcelona to fund a deal for Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix. The report suggests that the Portuguese striker is keen on a move to the Spanish champions, with Atletico also said to be open to the move following a falling out between the player and head coach Diego Simeone.



Strong chance

Romelu Lukaku could be offloaded to Juventus in a swap deal which would see Dusan Vlahovic sign for Chelsea, per Sky Sport Italia. Lukaku, who spent last season on loan at Inter Milan, has been linked with a return to Italy, with Juve front of the queue for the Belgian striker. Vlahovic, meanwhile, has been identified as a target by Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino. The English club seem resigned to a parting of the ways with Lukaku, who has failed to establish himself at Stamford Bridge during two spells in West London.



Potential

Everton have entered the race for Southampton forward Che Adams, according to Football Insider. The 27-year-old Scotland international netted 10 goals in all competitions last season, however, after the Saints suffered relegation from the Premier League, they are under pressure to sell players this summer. The report suggests that alongside Everton, Bournemouth and Wolves have also shown an interest.



Potential

Inter Milan have broke off talks with Arsenal over the purchase of Folarin Balogun after the Gunners refused to lower their asking price for the USA forward, according to Fabrizio Romano. The tweet indicates that Inter will now turn their focus on securing a deal to bring Gianluca Scamacca back to Italy from West Ham United. It leaves Balogun's future up in the air, with the 22-year-old not part of Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta's first-team plans.



Low chance

Al Hilal have identified Napoli forward Victor Osimhen as a potential target this summer, however, the Nigeria international is keen to stay at Napoli, suggests journalist Rudy Galetti. The tweet reveals that with talks stalling with Fulham regarding a potential deal for Aleksandar Mitrovic, Al Hilal are considering alternative targets, with Osimhen of particular interest to the Saudi Pro League outfit. The 24-year-old bagged 26 goals in Serie A last season, helping Napoli win Serie A for the first time in 33 years.



Low chance

Brentford are eager to sign Brenna Johnson from Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest, though Forest are reluctant to sell, per Football Insider. The report reveals that Brentford have seen two bids turned down by Forest - the latest an offer of £35 million - with the Midlands club holding out for a larger fee. Johnson, 22, scored 10 goals alongside three assists in all competitions last season.

