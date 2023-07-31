Sadio Mane reportedly in Dubai ahead of Al Nassr medical as Chelsea eye defender

The transfer rumour mill is in full swing with daily stories of players arriving and leaving.

Here we bring you the best transfer gossip and the likelihood of those transfer stories materialising.



Strong chance

Sadio Mane will earn over €40m-per-season once his move from Bayern Munich to Al Nassr has been completed, reports Sky Sports Deutschland. He will likely complete a medical in Dubai on Monday, while his contract with the Saudi Arabian club is expected to run until 2027. Senegal forward Mane will form part of a formidable attacking line up alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.



Strong chance

Chelsea have reached an agreement in principle to sign Monaco centre-back Axel Disasi in a move worth £38 million, according to The Athletic. This Blues are desperate for defensive reinforcements with the news that Wesley Fofana could miss the entire 2023/24 season after undergoing anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction surgery.



Potential

Arsenal are exploring a deal to sign Brentford goalkeeper David Raya, as reported by The Athletic. The Gunners want him to compete with Aaron Ramsdale for the No 1 jersey with Matt Turner being considered by Nottingham Forest. Bayern Munich are also interested in Raya but want a loan, which Brentford would only accept if the Spaniard extends his contract due to expire next summer.

Top Saudi Pro League signings so far

Expand Autoplay Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr): The transfer that started it all. The Portuguese superstar moved to the Saudi Pro League in January after his acrimonious exit from Manchester United. Ronaldo scored 14 goals in his first 16 Saudi Pro League games. AFP



Potential

Al Ahli are interested in Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, reports L’Equipe. Ahli have already signalled their intent to challenge for honours in their first season back in the Saudi top flight with the signings of Roberto Firmino, Edouard Mendy Riyad Mahrez and Allan Saint-Maximin. Amrabat, 26, is also wanted by Manchester United and will need to make a decision on his future, with Fiorentina already resigned to losing the Morocco international.



Low chance

Barcelona are keen for Ousmane Dembele to remain at Camp Nou but are not confident of keeping hold of the French forward amid strong interest from Paris Saint-Germain, reports Diario Sport. Xavi has told the 26-year-old Dembele he remains a key part of his plans at the Spanish champions, but with his buyout clause said to increase as of August 1, French champions PSG are likely to make their move Monday.