Kylian Mbappe effectively 'for sale' as PSG exclude star forward from squad for Asian tour

Kylian Mbappe was not included in Paris Saint-Germain's squad for their Asian pre-season tour amid reports that he has been put up for sale by the Ligue 1 side.

Relations between Mbappe and PSG have been tense since the French forward said last month he is unwilling to renew his contract which expires at the end of next season, when he could leave Paris for free.

PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi, however, insisted that the club will not let him go for free after spending $200 million to sign him.

According to reports, the Parisian club will put up the 24-year-old for sale as of now as they believe he has already agreed on terms to join Real Madrid for free next summer.

Transfer news specialist Fabrizio Romano tweeted that the club are open to all offers.

"Understand PSG consider Mbappe for sale starting from today. PSG want to sell Mbappe as soon as possible. PSG won’t put any veto to any club; open to every solution. They remain convinced of agreement between Mbappe and Real Madrid," Romano tweeted.

Mbappe has been taking part in the club's pre-season preparations and played the last 30 minutes as PSG entertained Le Havre in a training-ground friendly on Friday, scoring a goal.

Mbappe declared in May that he would not extend his PSG contract, which expires next year, but indicated he wanted to remain at the club for a final season.

That would allow him to become a free agent next summer and leave PSG for nothing.

However, PSG chief Al Khelaifi reacted by saying that Mbappe "must sign a new contract".

"We can't let the best player in the world today leave for free. It's impossible," Khelaifi said.

Khelaifi even gave Mbappe an ultimatum of a "maximum two weeks" to make his decision: sign a new contract or leave this summer. That date corresponds roughly with the departure of the team for Japan.

If Mbappe refuses to sign, the club must sell him in this transfer window, otherwise they will likely lose him for nothing when his deal ends after next season.

The 24-year-old was expected to leave a year ago for Real Madrid when his previous contract came to an end, only to agree a new deal to remain in Paris.

Having missed out on his signature a year ago, Real would again be chief among his suitors.

They are in the market for a new striker after reigning Ballon d'Or Karim Benzema ended his 14-year stay in the Spanish capital, opting to move to Saudi Arabia.

Recently named as the new France captain, Mbappe was still a teenager when he joined PSG on a season-long loan from Monaco in August 2017, just after helping the principality club win the Ligue 1 title.

The move turned into a permanent transfer the following year.

He helped France to World Cup glory in 2018 and has established himself as arguably the leading forward on the global stage.

Mbappe also scored a hat-trick in France's 2022 World Cup final defeat to Lionel Messi's Argentina before helping PSG win a record 11th French title.